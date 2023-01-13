Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
A community campaign
SANDPOINT — All around town, little red-mitten magnets adorn a growing number of cars. They are the latest effort by the Kaniksu Land Trust to raise awareness — and funds — for its campaign to purchase the historic sledding hill on Pine Street. “I think the important...
Bonner County Daily Bee
A heartfelt thanks to community
As the new year gets underway, I would like to express our thanks to the many donors who responded to our holiday letter asking for donations for the Sandpoint Area Senior Center. We received many donations as donors stepped up once again to help us. As we all know, food...
'I don't see this as anything for blame' | Sister of murdered nurse meets with suspect's family
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant was more than a brother. His sister Trudy says he was her best friend. "To not really be a sister anymore, I was a sister, that's really hard," Trudy said. Doug, a Providence Home Health caregiver, died a horrific death last December. Police say...
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
Interim president added to NIC lawsuit
COEUR d’ALENE — A previously filed lawsuit now alleges that North Idaho College trustees lacked authority to hire interim president Greg South and that South has received “unjust enrichment” as a result. Mike Gridley, the former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene, filed an amended civil complaint...
‘They’ve moved on’: Camp Hope prepares to shrink as population reaches below 200
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve driven along I-90 lately, you’ll notice that Camp Hope looks way smaller. The camp is being cleaned out, and crews are on site collecting piles of trash and empty tents left by people no longer living there. The cleaning job is making way for the walls of the encampment to move in, and shrink. “A...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene community reacts to passing of David Matheson
Matheson was a key leader and council member for the Couer d'Alene Tribe. The CDA community is now remembering him for his passion and kind heart.
North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My heart shattered’: School bus stop miscommunication leaves one Mead family frightened
MEAD, Wash. – On Jan. 10, one Mountainside Middle School parent experienced something no parent ever wants to go through; not knowing where her child was. “My heart shattered, and my stomach dropped to the floor to be honest,” Christina Dehart said. After some miscommunication between the Mead...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 15, 2023
The Co-op Gas & Supply Co. men’s traveling basketball team, coached by Garry Bristow, has played four out of town teams so far this season with a record of three wins and one loss. On Dec. 17, they defeated the Bonners Ferry town team. On Dec. 28, they defeated the Clark Fork town team 76-73. High point man for Co-op was Bill Phillips with 21 points, followed by Bill Powell with 17. In a Jan. 4 game with Priest River, Sandpoint won, 128-87. High point man for Co-op was Mike Gunter with 25 points, followed by Bill Powell and John Andrews with 24 each. The Co-op team was handed its first defeat Jan. 7 by Cusick, Wash. The score was 110-104, with Rusty Fitchett high point man for Co-op with 22 points, followed by Mark Ponack with 16.
ems1.com
'A life was saved that day': Wash. college student administers CPR to golfer in course parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ethan Moriniti rushed to an unconscious man's aid last fall at the Liberty Lake Golf Course, started chest compressions and shocked him with a defibrillator to help save the 67-year-old's life. Moriniti, 20, credited a first aid course he completed in June at Spokane Falls Community...
Bonner County Daily Bee
City set to launch design competition
SANDPOINT — Just like someone preparing for a big dance, a proposed design competition to shape the city's downtown, waterfront and community aims to help the city look its best on the dance floor. "In my opinion, we are the prettiest girl at the dance," Councilman Andy Groat said...
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
“I’d just like to see the neighborhood get back to where it was,” Camp Hope is shrinking, businesses still affected by nearby crime
SPOKANE, Wash. —If you’ve driven along I-90 or in the East Central Neighborhood, you’ve probably seen fencing and security at Camp Hope, as well as how much smaller the camp has become. At its height, the encampment had over 600 people. Now, less than 200 people call the camp home, and that number continues to drop. In October, businesses in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 28, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Information was reported on Highway 200 in the Clark Fork area at 6:57 a.m. A citizen assist was requested in the 100 block...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Spartans capture 'Border' spirit honors
The Battle for the Border was a spirited affair with a full slate of basketball, a mascot dance-off, and a tug-of-war as well as a number of other spirit competitions between Priest River and Newport high schools. Priest River Lamanna High School came out on top in the competition.
KXLY
Showers and warm temperatures on Sunday – Matt
The next weather system arrives on Sunday, but there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the warm weather and stay dry. The first round of rain moves through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will be gone by the time most of us are getting the day started and it will mostly be light rain or sprinkles.
Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
