Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

A community campaign

SANDPOINT — All around town, little red-mitten magnets adorn a growing number of cars. They are the latest effort by the Kaniksu Land Trust to raise awareness — and funds — for its campaign to purchase the historic sledding hill on Pine Street. “I think the important...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

A heartfelt thanks to community

As the new year gets underway, I would like to express our thanks to the many donors who responded to our holiday letter asking for donations for the Sandpoint Area Senior Center. We received many donations as donors stepped up once again to help us. As we all know, food...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Interim president added to NIC lawsuit

COEUR d’ALENE — A previously filed lawsuit now alleges that North Idaho College trustees lacked authority to hire interim president Greg South and that South has received “unjust enrichment” as a result. Mike Gridley, the former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene, filed an amended civil complaint...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 15, 2023

The Co-op Gas & Supply Co. men’s traveling basketball team, coached by Garry Bristow, has played four out of town teams so far this season with a record of three wins and one loss. On Dec. 17, they defeated the Bonners Ferry town team. On Dec. 28, they defeated the Clark Fork town team 76-73. High point man for Co-op was Bill Phillips with 21 points, followed by Bill Powell with 17. In a Jan. 4 game with Priest River, Sandpoint won, 128-87. High point man for Co-op was Mike Gunter with 25 points, followed by Bill Powell and John Andrews with 24 each. The Co-op team was handed its first defeat Jan. 7 by Cusick, Wash. The score was 110-104, with Rusty Fitchett high point man for Co-op with 22 points, followed by Mark Ponack with 16.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

City set to launch design competition

SANDPOINT — Just like someone preparing for a big dance, a proposed design competition to shape the city's downtown, waterfront and community aims to help the city look its best on the dance floor. "In my opinion, we are the prettiest girl at the dance," Councilman Andy Groat said...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

“I’d just like to see the neighborhood get back to where it was,” Camp Hope is shrinking, businesses still affected by nearby crime

SPOKANE, Wash. —If you’ve driven along I-90 or in the East Central Neighborhood, you’ve probably seen fencing and security at Camp Hope, as well as how much smaller the camp has become. At its height, the encampment had over 600 people. Now, less than 200 people call the camp home, and that number continues to drop.  In October, businesses in...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 28, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Information was reported on Highway 200 in the Clark Fork area at 6:57 a.m. A citizen assist was requested in the 100 block...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Spartans capture 'Border' spirit honors

The Battle for the Border was a spirited affair with a full slate of basketball, a mascot dance-off, and a tug-of-war as well as a number of other spirit competitions between Priest River and Newport high schools. Priest River Lamanna High School came out on top in the competition.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY

Showers and warm temperatures on Sunday – Matt

The next weather system arrives on Sunday, but there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the warm weather and stay dry. The first round of rain moves through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will be gone by the time most of us are getting the day started and it will mostly be light rain or sprinkles.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

