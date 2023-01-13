The Co-op Gas & Supply Co. men’s traveling basketball team, coached by Garry Bristow, has played four out of town teams so far this season with a record of three wins and one loss. On Dec. 17, they defeated the Bonners Ferry town team. On Dec. 28, they defeated the Clark Fork town team 76-73. High point man for Co-op was Bill Phillips with 21 points, followed by Bill Powell with 17. In a Jan. 4 game with Priest River, Sandpoint won, 128-87. High point man for Co-op was Mike Gunter with 25 points, followed by Bill Powell and John Andrews with 24 each. The Co-op team was handed its first defeat Jan. 7 by Cusick, Wash. The score was 110-104, with Rusty Fitchett high point man for Co-op with 22 points, followed by Mark Ponack with 16.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO