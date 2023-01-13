Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Senior night success for Bulldogs
Sandpoint led out the gate against Priest River in Saturday afternoon's home game. Karli Banks had nine points, a putback, and was a force to be reckoned with in the paint. Sandpoint kept their lead and won 76-16 against the Spartans. Kelsey Cessna scored seven points in the first and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs edge Priest River, 65-56
Sandpoint hosted Priest River on Saturday evening. It was a close match but Sandpoint clinched the win 65-56 despite a few key players missing from the lineup. For the Bulldogs, it was the Parker show with 28 points coming from Parker Childs and another 15 from Parker Pettit. “Both Parkers...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint falls to CDA in dual wrestling match
Sandpoint competed against Coeur d’Alene in a dual meet Wednesday with the Vikings coming out on top, 54-27. The Bulldogs picked up wins by Andrew Duke (106 pounds), Jorden Tyler (182), Calvin Hinds (195), Ashlei Hawkins (226) and Gavin Walters (294). Sandpoint is competing in the River City Duals...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Spartans capture 'Border' spirit honors
The Battle for the Border was a spirited affair with a full slate of basketball, a mascot dance-off, and a tug-of-war as well as a number of other spirit competitions between Priest River and Newport high schools. Priest River Lamanna High School came out on top in the competition.
Look: Photos of Zoom Diallo's official visit to Gonzaga
SPOKANE - Zoom Diallo was at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane on Saturday night to watch the Gonzaga men's basketball team hammer Portland 115-75. The five-star Curtis High School prospect trimmed his list of potential colleges down to six earlier this week. The final six are ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 15, 2023
The Co-op Gas & Supply Co. men’s traveling basketball team, coached by Garry Bristow, has played four out of town teams so far this season with a record of three wins and one loss. On Dec. 17, they defeated the Bonners Ferry town team. On Dec. 28, they defeated the Clark Fork town team 76-73. High point man for Co-op was Bill Phillips with 21 points, followed by Bill Powell with 17. In a Jan. 4 game with Priest River, Sandpoint won, 128-87. High point man for Co-op was Mike Gunter with 25 points, followed by Bill Powell and John Andrews with 24 each. The Co-op team was handed its first defeat Jan. 7 by Cusick, Wash. The score was 110-104, with Rusty Fitchett high point man for Co-op with 22 points, followed by Mark Ponack with 16.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Interim president added to NIC lawsuit
COEUR d’ALENE — A previously filed lawsuit now alleges that North Idaho College trustees lacked authority to hire interim president Greg South and that South has received “unjust enrichment” as a result. Mike Gridley, the former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene, filed an amended civil complaint...
KXLY
Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 28, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Information was reported on Highway 200 in the Clark Fork area at 6:57 a.m. A citizen assist was requested in the 100 block...
Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence
A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
FOX 28 Spokane
MISSING: Kootenai County Sherrif’s Office searching for 30-year-old man
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for 30-year-old Brandon Helbling, who has been missing since Jan. 3. Attempts by friends, family, and law enforcement to contact Brandon have not been answered. He was last seen at the Big Lots in Coeur d’Alene.
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
FOX 28 Spokane
Apple Watch fall detection triggers ‘dramatic increase’ in 911 calls to the Bonner County Sheriff’s office
SANDPOINT. Idaho. – According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, skiers and snowboarders wearing Apple Watch Smart Watches are triggering accidental 911 calls. Some Smart watches are programmed with a “fall detection” feature, which calls 911 in the event of a fall. Since last Saturday, “nearly 30% of our 911 calls were unintentional 911 calls from people enjoying activities on Schweitzer Mountain,” said the Bonner County Sheriffs office in a Facebook post.
Bonner County Daily Bee
City set to launch design competition
SANDPOINT — Just like someone preparing for a big dance, a proposed design competition to shape the city's downtown, waterfront and community aims to help the city look its best on the dance floor. "In my opinion, we are the prettiest girl at the dance," Councilman Andy Groat said...
North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
State inspectors say they'll investigate complaints of watered-down gas in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 first reported about a problem at the pump impacting drivers in the Spokane area, who tell us their fuel tanks were filled with gas contaminated with water at a number of gas stations. Since that first report, more people have emailed KREM 2...
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years. Here is WSDOT’s full statement: “Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as...
