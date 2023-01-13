ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Senior night success for Bulldogs

Sandpoint led out the gate against Priest River in Saturday afternoon's home game. Karli Banks had nine points, a putback, and was a force to be reckoned with in the paint. Sandpoint kept their lead and won 76-16 against the Spartans. Kelsey Cessna scored seven points in the first and...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldogs edge Priest River, 65-56

Sandpoint hosted Priest River on Saturday evening. It was a close match but Sandpoint clinched the win 65-56 despite a few key players missing from the lineup. For the Bulldogs, it was the Parker show with 28 points coming from Parker Childs and another 15 from Parker Pettit. “Both Parkers...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint falls to CDA in dual wrestling match

Sandpoint competed against Coeur d’Alene in a dual meet Wednesday with the Vikings coming out on top, 54-27. The Bulldogs picked up wins by Andrew Duke (106 pounds), Jorden Tyler (182), Calvin Hinds (195), Ashlei Hawkins (226) and Gavin Walters (294). Sandpoint is competing in the River City Duals...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Spartans capture 'Border' spirit honors

The Battle for the Border was a spirited affair with a full slate of basketball, a mascot dance-off, and a tug-of-war as well as a number of other spirit competitions between Priest River and Newport high schools. Priest River Lamanna High School came out on top in the competition.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 15, 2023

The Co-op Gas & Supply Co. men’s traveling basketball team, coached by Garry Bristow, has played four out of town teams so far this season with a record of three wins and one loss. On Dec. 17, they defeated the Bonners Ferry town team. On Dec. 28, they defeated the Clark Fork town team 76-73. High point man for Co-op was Bill Phillips with 21 points, followed by Bill Powell with 17. In a Jan. 4 game with Priest River, Sandpoint won, 128-87. High point man for Co-op was Mike Gunter with 25 points, followed by Bill Powell and John Andrews with 24 each. The Co-op team was handed its first defeat Jan. 7 by Cusick, Wash. The score was 110-104, with Rusty Fitchett high point man for Co-op with 22 points, followed by Mark Ponack with 16.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Interim president added to NIC lawsuit

COEUR d’ALENE — A previously filed lawsuit now alleges that North Idaho College trustees lacked authority to hire interim president Greg South and that South has received “unjust enrichment” as a result. Mike Gridley, the former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene, filed an amended civil complaint...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 28, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Information was reported on Highway 200 in the Clark Fork area at 6:57 a.m. A citizen assist was requested in the 100 block...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
NEWStalk 870

Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence

A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off

WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
WALLOWA, OR
FOX 28 Spokane

Apple Watch fall detection triggers ‘dramatic increase’ in 911 calls to the Bonner County Sheriff’s office

SANDPOINT. Idaho. – According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, skiers and snowboarders wearing Apple Watch Smart Watches are triggering accidental 911 calls. Some Smart watches are programmed with a “fall detection” feature, which calls 911 in the event of a fall. Since last Saturday, “nearly 30% of our 911 calls were unintentional 911 calls from people enjoying activities on Schweitzer Mountain,” said the Bonner County Sheriffs office in a Facebook post.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

City set to launch design competition

SANDPOINT — Just like someone preparing for a big dance, a proposed design competition to shape the city's downtown, waterfront and community aims to help the city look its best on the dance floor. "In my opinion, we are the prettiest girl at the dance," Councilman Andy Groat said...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years. Here is WSDOT’s full statement: “Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as...
SPOKANE, WA

