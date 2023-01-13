Read full article on original website
Bonner County History - Jan. 15, 2023
The Co-op Gas & Supply Co. men’s traveling basketball team, coached by Garry Bristow, has played four out of town teams so far this season with a record of three wins and one loss. On Dec. 17, they defeated the Bonners Ferry town team. On Dec. 28, they defeated the Clark Fork town team 76-73. High point man for Co-op was Bill Phillips with 21 points, followed by Bill Powell with 17. In a Jan. 4 game with Priest River, Sandpoint won, 128-87. High point man for Co-op was Mike Gunter with 25 points, followed by Bill Powell and John Andrews with 24 each. The Co-op team was handed its first defeat Jan. 7 by Cusick, Wash. The score was 110-104, with Rusty Fitchett high point man for Co-op with 22 points, followed by Mark Ponack with 16.
A community campaign
SANDPOINT — All around town, little red-mitten magnets adorn a growing number of cars. They are the latest effort by the Kaniksu Land Trust to raise awareness — and funds — for its campaign to purchase the historic sledding hill on Pine Street. “I think the important...
Interim president added to NIC lawsuit
COEUR d’ALENE — A previously filed lawsuit now alleges that North Idaho College trustees lacked authority to hire interim president Greg South and that South has received “unjust enrichment” as a result. Mike Gridley, the former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene, filed an amended civil complaint...
City set to launch design competition
SANDPOINT — Just like someone preparing for a big dance, a proposed design competition to shape the city's downtown, waterfront and community aims to help the city look its best on the dance floor. "In my opinion, we are the prettiest girl at the dance," Councilman Andy Groat said...
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 28, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Information was reported on Highway 200 in the Clark Fork area at 6:57 a.m. A citizen assist was requested in the 100 block...
A heartfelt thanks to community
As the new year gets underway, I would like to express our thanks to the many donors who responded to our holiday letter asking for donations for the Sandpoint Area Senior Center. We received many donations as donors stepped up once again to help us. As we all know, food...
Bulldogs edge Priest River, 65-56
Sandpoint hosted Priest River on Saturday evening. It was a close match but Sandpoint clinched the win 65-56 despite a few key players missing from the lineup. For the Bulldogs, it was the Parker show with 28 points coming from Parker Childs and another 15 from Parker Pettit. “Both Parkers...
NIC Theatre to hold open auditions
The North Idaho College Theatre department is holding auditions for its production of “I Hate Hamlet” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 24, and Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Boswell Hall Schuler Performing Arts Center on NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. Auditions are open...
Decision was in the public interest?
The reporting regarding the decision by Bonner County commissioners on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding Camp Bay Road has totally missed the elephant in the room which was that the decision was made while forbidding discussion or consideration of all the potential outcomes of that decision. The BCC has a legal...
NIC amends accreditation response letter
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College amended a response it sent Jan. 4 to its accrediting body, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. The college announced Thursday in a message to employees that it corrected an erroneous date in the original letter, which was submitted to the NWCCU.
Senior night success for Bulldogs
Sandpoint led out the gate against Priest River in Saturday afternoon's home game. Karli Banks had nine points, a putback, and was a force to be reckoned with in the paint. Sandpoint kept their lead and won 76-16 against the Spartans. Kelsey Cessna scored seven points in the first and...
Sandpoint falls to CDA in dual wrestling match
Sandpoint competed against Coeur d’Alene in a dual meet Wednesday with the Vikings coming out on top, 54-27. The Bulldogs picked up wins by Andrew Duke (106 pounds), Jorden Tyler (182), Calvin Hinds (195), Ashlei Hawkins (226) and Gavin Walters (294). Sandpoint is competing in the River City Duals...
