Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs edge Priest River, 65-56
Sandpoint hosted Priest River on Saturday evening. It was a close match but Sandpoint clinched the win 65-56 despite a few key players missing from the lineup. For the Bulldogs, it was the Parker show with 28 points coming from Parker Childs and another 15 from Parker Pettit. “Both Parkers...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Senior night success for Bulldogs
Sandpoint led out the gate against Priest River in Saturday afternoon's home game. Karli Banks had nine points, a putback, and was a force to be reckoned with in the paint. Sandpoint kept their lead and won 76-16 against the Spartans. Kelsey Cessna scored seven points in the first and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Spartans capture 'Border' spirit honors
The Battle for the Border was a spirited affair with a full slate of basketball, a mascot dance-off, and a tug-of-war as well as a number of other spirit competitions between Priest River and Newport high schools. Priest River Lamanna High School came out on top in the competition.
Look: Photos of Zoom Diallo's official visit to Gonzaga
SPOKANE - Zoom Diallo was at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane on Saturday night to watch the Gonzaga men's basketball team hammer Portland 115-75. The five-star Curtis High School prospect trimmed his list of potential colleges down to six earlier this week. The final six are ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint falls to CDA in dual wrestling match
Sandpoint competed against Coeur d’Alene in a dual meet Wednesday with the Vikings coming out on top, 54-27. The Bulldogs picked up wins by Andrew Duke (106 pounds), Jorden Tyler (182), Calvin Hinds (195), Ashlei Hawkins (226) and Gavin Walters (294). Sandpoint is competing in the River City Duals...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 15, 2023
The Co-op Gas & Supply Co. men’s traveling basketball team, coached by Garry Bristow, has played four out of town teams so far this season with a record of three wins and one loss. On Dec. 17, they defeated the Bonners Ferry town team. On Dec. 28, they defeated the Clark Fork town team 76-73. High point man for Co-op was Bill Phillips with 21 points, followed by Bill Powell with 17. In a Jan. 4 game with Priest River, Sandpoint won, 128-87. High point man for Co-op was Mike Gunter with 25 points, followed by Bill Powell and John Andrews with 24 each. The Co-op team was handed its first defeat Jan. 7 by Cusick, Wash. The score was 110-104, with Rusty Fitchett high point man for Co-op with 22 points, followed by Mark Ponack with 16.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 28, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Information was reported on Highway 200 in the Clark Fork area at 6:57 a.m. A citizen assist was requested in the 100 block...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Interim president added to NIC lawsuit
COEUR d’ALENE — A previously filed lawsuit now alleges that North Idaho College trustees lacked authority to hire interim president Greg South and that South has received “unjust enrichment” as a result. Mike Gridley, the former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene, filed an amended civil complaint...
KXLY
Rainy tonight before a little break – Matt
Gloomy and rainy weather will last late into the evening, but the forecast gets better to start the week. Showers will stick around into the early morning, but should be over by the time most of us are getting up. The next storm won’t get here until Wednesday, but it...
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Pedestrian V.S. Vehicle Accident in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY - At approximately 6 p.m. a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported to Washington State Police (WSP). The crash occurred near the intersection of Pines Rd and Boone Ave in Spokane Valley. According to WSP the pedestrian has serious injuries. The collision blocked both southbound lanes of Pines...
KXLY
Showers and warm temperatures on Sunday – Matt
The next weather system arrives on Sunday, but there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the warm weather and stay dry. The first round of rain moves through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will be gone by the time most of us are getting the day started and it will mostly be light rain or sprinkles.
ems1.com
'A life was saved that day': Wash. college student administers CPR to golfer in course parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ethan Moriniti rushed to an unconscious man's aid last fall at the Liberty Lake Golf Course, started chest compressions and shocked him with a defibrillator to help save the 67-year-old's life. Moriniti, 20, credited a first aid course he completed in June at Spokane Falls Community...
koze.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
KXLY
Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
Man who caused lockdown at Sacred Heart was flown from Oregon, reportedly blew hand off
WALLOWA, Ore. — The man who caused a lockdown at Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room has been identified as Marshall Cox from Wallowa, Oregon. According to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Cox called 911 on January 4, saying he had just blown his hand off. Wallowa Fire, Medics, and deputies located Cox at 71031 Whiskey Creek Road with severe...
Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
Comments / 0