Sandpoint, ID

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 15, 2023

The Co-op Gas & Supply Co. men’s traveling basketball team, coached by Garry Bristow, has played four out of town teams so far this season with a record of three wins and one loss. On Dec. 17, they defeated the Bonners Ferry town team. On Dec. 28, they defeated the Clark Fork town team 76-73. High point man for Co-op was Bill Phillips with 21 points, followed by Bill Powell with 17. In a Jan. 4 game with Priest River, Sandpoint won, 128-87. High point man for Co-op was Mike Gunter with 25 points, followed by Bill Powell and John Andrews with 24 each. The Co-op team was handed its first defeat Jan. 7 by Cusick, Wash. The score was 110-104, with Rusty Fitchett high point man for Co-op with 22 points, followed by Mark Ponack with 16.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Interim president added to NIC lawsuit

COEUR d’ALENE — A previously filed lawsuit now alleges that North Idaho College trustees lacked authority to hire interim president Greg South and that South has received “unjust enrichment” as a result. Mike Gridley, the former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene, filed an amended civil complaint...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 28, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Information was reported on Highway 200 in the Clark Fork area at 6:57 a.m. A citizen assist was requested in the 100 block...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

City set to launch design competition

SANDPOINT — Just like someone preparing for a big dance, a proposed design competition to shape the city's downtown, waterfront and community aims to help the city look its best on the dance floor. "In my opinion, we are the prettiest girl at the dance," Councilman Andy Groat said...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Rainy tonight before a little break – Matt

Gloomy and rainy weather will last late into the evening, but the forecast gets better to start the week. Showers will stick around into the early morning, but should be over by the time most of us are getting up. The next storm won’t get here until Wednesday, but it...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Apple Watch fall detection triggers ‘dramatic increase’ in 911 calls to the Bonner County Sheriff’s office

SANDPOINT. Idaho. – According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, skiers and snowboarders wearing Apple Watch Smart Watches are triggering accidental 911 calls. Some Smart watches are programmed with a “fall detection” feature, which calls 911 in the event of a fall. Since last Saturday, “nearly 30% of our 911 calls were unintentional 911 calls from people enjoying activities on Schweitzer Mountain,” said the Bonner County Sheriffs office in a Facebook post.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Gov. Little discusses 2023 priorities in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — High school seniors who graduate in 2024 and plan to invest in higher education in Idaho will feel that investment come right back to them, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Through Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Launch scholarships, those...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldogs edge Priest River, 65-56

Sandpoint hosted Priest River on Saturday evening. It was a close match but Sandpoint clinched the win 65-56 despite a few key players missing from the lineup. For the Bulldogs, it was the Parker show with 28 points coming from Parker Childs and another 15 from Parker Pettit. “Both Parkers...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Showers and warm temperatures on Sunday – Matt

The next weather system arrives on Sunday, but there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the warm weather and stay dry. The first round of rain moves through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will be gone by the time most of us are getting the day started and it will mostly be light rain or sprinkles.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Pedestrian V.S. Vehicle Accident in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY - At approximately 6 p.m. a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported to Washington State Police (WSP). The crash occurred near the intersection of Pines Rd and Boone Ave in Spokane Valley. According to WSP the pedestrian has serious injuries. The collision blocked both southbound lanes of Pines...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
SPOKANE, WA

