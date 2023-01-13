Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
McConnellsburg defeats Southern Fulton 32-26
Southern Fulton traveled to McConnellsburg for an ICC clash on Friday evening and were defeated by the Spartans 32-26. The Indians (10-2, 8-1 ICC) trailed until the 4th quarter when they tied the game up but then lost as the final period played out. Coach Jeremy Hann said “We shot...
thesportspage.blog
Fast start leads Shippensburg over Landsdowne
The Shippensburg Greyhounds came out hot putting up 22 points in the first quarter and defeated the Landsdowne (Md.) Vikings 50-38 in the Hoops for Harmony Tournament at Chambersburg Saturday. Quick three pointers from Jackson Stought and Cole Trn gave the Greyhounds a 6-0 lead they continued to build on...
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Northern hands Blue Devil girls 1st loss
Northern York 48, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils streaked to a 22-8 lead after one quarter, but the Polar Bears slowly reeled them in and handed G-A its first loss of the season in a taut Mid Penn Colonial game Friday night in Dillsburg. After the big first period, Greencastle...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: CD sweeps Trojans in hoops
Central Dauphin 49, Chambersburg 39: The Rams shook off a good start by the Trojans and played excellent defense on the way to a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at CASHS Field House on Friday night as part of the Hoops for Harmony showcase. Chambersburg (8-5, 3-4 MPC) led early 9-2,...
thesportspage.blog
Hoops for Harmony: Watch live Shippensburg vs. Landsdowne, Chambersburg vs. Chester
Hoops for Harmony continues Saturday January 14 and Sunday January 15 at Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Games begin at 10:00 a.m. in CASHS Fieldhousr and 10:30 a.m. in the Auxiliary Gym. All games will be streamed on the Roxamore Sports Network. Seventeen games will be played Saturday. Broadcast schedule...
Fight breaks out in Frederick County high school during basketball game
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fight broke out in the hallways of a Frederick County school on Friday evening. The Sheriff’s office said that students and adults were both involved in the fight at Tuscarora High School in Frederick. The fight started during a girl’s varsity basketball game. Officials said that students will […]
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
Penn State football WR coach Taylor Stubblefield leaves the program. Here’s what we know
Stubblefield was fired by the university, per multiple sources.
Side Of Former Hagerstown Church Comes Tumbling Down In Partial Collapse
It was a busy Saturday night for first responders in Washington County when a residential building partially collapsed in Hagerstown. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department and several neighboring agencies responded to a reported building collapse in the 500 block of Washington Avenue at Washington Square.
Onward State
State College’s Gumby’s Pizza Permanently Closes
It’s an end of an era, folks. State College’s Gumby’s Pizza, located at 300 S. Pugh St., has permanently closed, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s window. The reason for the closure is currently unclear. “Thank you all for your patronage & support for...
Man dies at hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old Chambersburg man died at York Hospital after a 2-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. State police say Yogesh Padalia was driving north on Molly Pitcher Highway when he drove into the southbound lane and into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Padalia's vehicle struck...
Mechanicsburg woman killed in fatal Huntingdon County crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed in a Huntingdon County crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on Interstate 76 Westbound in the vicinity of mile marker 187.2 (Tuscarora Tunnel) in Dublin Township at 7:36 p.m. Police reports state...
WGAL
Chambersburg police say burglar threatens residents in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police say a man broke into a home and threatened residents in Franklin County. The Chambersburg Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, along Cumberland Avenue. "The investigation revealed that Robinson Christian forced entry into the residence and damaged items inside the...
WGAL
Mechanicsburg woman killed in crash in Tuscarora Tunnel on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WILLOW HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed on Wednesday in a crash in the Tuscarora Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. Pennsylvania State Police released a statement about the fatal crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, identified only as a...
Construction on Vine Street in Chambersburg Scheduled
Please be advised that Scott’s Hauling and Excavating will begin construction work on the Vine Street Storm Sewer Box Culvert Repair Project on Monday, January 16, 2023. The project involves removal of the existing concrete box culvert top and installation of approximately 780 feet of new concrete box culvert top and inlets.
pahomepage.com
Fatal crash closes US 15 south in Adams County
19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
Sheetz aiming to open another store in Cumberland County
Sheetz wants to open another convenience store on the West Shore. The Altoona-based chain is proposing to build a 6,100-square foot store with gas pumps and a drive-thru at Carlisle Pike and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township. The site is located at the former PizzaWorks at 4415 Carlisle Pike across from the Hampden Terminal shopping complex.
Woman killed after crashing minivan on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Wednesday after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Huntingdon County, according to state police. At about 7:36 p.m. a woman from Mechanicsburg was driving a 2007 Chrysler minivan west on I-76 and failed to take a crossover pattern in a construction zone in the area of […]
Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police
A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
Coroner called to crash that closed southbound lanes of Route 15
The Adams County Coroner is responding to a crash on U.S. 15 that has closed all southbound lanes Friday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road and Exit: PA 94 Hanover/York Springs, in Latimore Township. All southbound lanes were still...
