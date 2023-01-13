ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, PA

McConnellsburg defeats Southern Fulton 32-26

Southern Fulton traveled to McConnellsburg for an ICC clash on Friday evening and were defeated by the Spartans 32-26. The Indians (10-2, 8-1 ICC) trailed until the 4th quarter when they tied the game up but then lost as the final period played out. Coach Jeremy Hann said “We shot...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Fast start leads Shippensburg over Landsdowne

The Shippensburg Greyhounds came out hot putting up 22 points in the first quarter and defeated the Landsdowne (Md.) Vikings 50-38 in the Hoops for Harmony Tournament at Chambersburg Saturday. Quick three pointers from Jackson Stought and Cole Trn gave the Greyhounds a 6-0 lead they continued to build on...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
G-A roundup: Northern hands Blue Devil girls 1st loss

Northern York 48, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils streaked to a 22-8 lead after one quarter, but the Polar Bears slowly reeled them in and handed G-A its first loss of the season in a taut Mid Penn Colonial game Friday night in Dillsburg. After the big first period, Greencastle...
DILLSBURG, PA
Chambersburg roundup: CD sweeps Trojans in hoops

Central Dauphin 49, Chambersburg 39: The Rams shook off a good start by the Trojans and played excellent defense on the way to a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at CASHS Field House on Friday night as part of the Hoops for Harmony showcase. Chambersburg (8-5, 3-4 MPC) led early 9-2,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Onward State

State College’s Gumby’s Pizza Permanently Closes

It’s an end of an era, folks. State College’s Gumby’s Pizza, located at 300 S. Pugh St., has permanently closed, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s window. The reason for the closure is currently unclear. “Thank you all for your patronage & support for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Chambersburg police say burglar threatens residents in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police say a man broke into a home and threatened residents in Franklin County. The Chambersburg Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, along Cumberland Avenue. "The investigation revealed that Robinson Christian forced entry into the residence and damaged items inside the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Fatal crash closes US 15 south in Adams County

19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz aiming to open another store in Cumberland County

Sheetz wants to open another convenience store on the West Shore. The Altoona-based chain is proposing to build a 6,100-square foot store with gas pumps and a drive-thru at Carlisle Pike and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township. The site is located at the former PizzaWorks at 4415 Carlisle Pike across from the Hampden Terminal shopping complex.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mechanicsburg Woman Dies In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel: State Police

A Mechanicsburg woman died at the scene of a crash inside the longest tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The unnamed 64-year-old driving a 2007 Chrysler Town and County minivan crossed over over the eastbound lane, plowing through "multiple barricades" inside the Tuscarora Tunnel on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. Pennsylvania state police detail in the release.
MECHANICSBURG, PA

