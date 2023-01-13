Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Boise Minimalists Will Appreciate This $3M Home With Simple, Modern Lines
Minimalist interior design is characterized by clean lines, simple geometric shapes, and a monochromatic palette where color is utilized as an accent, not the focal point. The aesthetic is typically coupled with an open floor plan that allows for an abundance of natural light to fill the space. Streamlined décor fosters a comfortable and calm sanctuary vibe the minimalist finds essential.
Star Wars Fans Get Excited! The Force Arrives in Boise in March
Star Wars fans rejoice! The Discovery Center of Idaho recently announced in a press release that "The World's Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibit" will be coming to Boise on March 6th of this year. If you've never been, Discovery Center of Idaho is located at 131 W. Myrtle St. and will be the place all of the Treasure Valley Jedis want to be before it's gone.
See Inside The Boise Boys’ Latest Massive Luxury Airbnb
The Boise Boys, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, have designed several unique houses in the Treasure Valley. Some of those homes were purchased cheaply, reimagined, and then resold at a premium. That was the early business model of Timber and Love, the company that they co-owned until recently. While that is still part of what they do, Timber and Love is also a full-service real estate company, and Luke is trying to become a national design star. He purchased the company outright in September 2020, when Clint decided to return to his home state of Texas. In October, he released his design book, Americana Soul: Homes Designed With Love, Comfort, and Intention.
An Epic Taylor Swift Experience is Headed Straight for Boise Next Month
If there’s anything that the great Ticketmaster Meltdown of 2022 taught us, it’s that Swifties have absolutely no chill whatsoever. According to People, only 1.5 million fans received pre-sale codes for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” but the day the queue opened more than 14 million people logged on hoping to beat the system. The chaos that ensued resulted in the public on-sale for fans who weren’t lucky enough to be chosen for a pre-sale code to be canceled.
Fundraiser, benefit concert held for 11-year-old girl injured by boulder
EMMETT, Idaho — Bailey Erickson is an 11-year-old from Emmett. She was at her grandparent’s house playing outside with her little brother and climbing on rocks, when a boulder suddenly moved, falling on Bailey and crushing her leg. To show support for Bailey, the community packed Ironwood Bar...
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
Charming $534K Home in Boise’s North End Will Steal Your Heart
Before we dive in, kudos, high-fives, and the raising of many glasses are called for here. To the one/ones who updated this historic North End Boise home, brava! You rose to the occasion like an HGTV rockstar!. Boise, Idaho. Located in the heart of Boise's Historic North End, this charming...
More Dog Parks in Nampa (They Said) It’ll Be Fun (They Said)
Does the Treasure Valley really need another dog park? Apparently, because the City of Nampa is planning another one. Nampa Parks & Recreation announced their plans to build a new dog park just off of Smith Ave, between Middleton and Midway (see photos below), and that’s proven to be a pretty controversial topic, which we were not expecting at all. Read here for more on the unexpected controversy.
2023 Is The Year Cuddling For Hire Blows Up in Boise
I'm just going to say that with the way the world is and the direction it's going, we could all use an extra hug now and then. 2023 has been wild so far and it seems that people, now more than ever, need a little bit of that extra... touch.
Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”
Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
Retro Idaho TV Blooper Leaves Internet Laughing Out Loud [Video]
We love a good laugh and the internet seems to always be here for us in times of need. A recently resurfaced television "blooper" is once again putting Boise, Idaho on the internet's map and it isn't for anything embarrassing or ridiculous. It's a good laugh. What was shaping up...
We Love To See It! Boise’s Gas Prices Drop AGAIN
It's Monday, and we refuse to let this week get off to a bad start. Gas prices are down in Boise again, and we're all rich (hopefully)!. It is true. The average prices for gasoline has dropped another time, and there was much rejoicing across the Treasure Valley. We're now sitting right around $3.34 per gallon on average in/around Boise, with the cheapest gas station we've found selling for $3.25 per gallon.
One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise
One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
Hilarious Girl Goes Full Meathead After Canceled Rodeo In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho - What a terrible situation for the community of Kuna, and it's unfortunate that a group of people had to ruin what would have been fantastic for everyone involved including all those small businesses in Kuna who would have loved to have all that extra income. The Kuna...
Old Boise Blocks Downtown Lose Parking For Amazing Public Space
Boise, Idaho - On Facebook Boise Park and Recreation shared that the City of Boise will be working with the Capital City Development Corporation and will bring a new public park space to downtown Boise. According to their press release "In January 2022, CCDC purchased a 0.21-acre parcel located at...
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
Boise Airport: 10 Most Weird Bizarre Items Confiscated By TSA
Some folks are fine packing luggage and other gear when traveling on an airplane. However, it is odd when you have folks that over-stuff their carry-on bags, so they don't have to check their luggage. Travelers all over the country have to bear the burden of these folks who routinely...
Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Places for Curry in the Boise Area
Happy National Curried Chicken Day! (Or National Chicken Curry Day) The Treasure Valley has so many incredible restaurants, and today we’re specifically looking into the highest rated and reviewed restaurants for chicken curry in the Boise area, according to Yelp. Keep scrolling for the Top 10 Highest Rated &...
Beautiful $3.5 Million Home in Eagle on 5 Acres of Amazing (Pics)
Everything from private ponds with beach access to legit game rooms and auto shops, this home has it all and it's freakin' awesome! Keep scrolling for over 50 pictures of this amazing property in Eagle. The home is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Eagle with 4,993 square feet of space on over 5-acres, and it’s currently listed at $3,500,000.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
