Boise, ID

103.5 KISSFM

Boise Minimalists Will Appreciate This $3M Home With Simple, Modern Lines

Minimalist interior design is characterized by clean lines, simple geometric shapes, and a monochromatic palette where color is utilized as an accent, not the focal point. The aesthetic is typically coupled with an open floor plan that allows for an abundance of natural light to fill the space. Streamlined décor fosters a comfortable and calm sanctuary vibe the minimalist finds essential.
BOISE, ID
Star Wars Fans Get Excited! The Force Arrives in Boise in March

Star Wars fans rejoice! The Discovery Center of Idaho recently announced in a press release that "The World's Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibit" will be coming to Boise on March 6th of this year. If you've never been, Discovery Center of Idaho is located at 131 W. Myrtle St. and will be the place all of the Treasure Valley Jedis want to be before it's gone.
BOISE, ID
See Inside The Boise Boys’ Latest Massive Luxury Airbnb

The Boise Boys, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, have designed several unique houses in the Treasure Valley. Some of those homes were purchased cheaply, reimagined, and then resold at a premium. That was the early business model of Timber and Love, the company that they co-owned until recently. While that is still part of what they do, Timber and Love is also a full-service real estate company, and Luke is trying to become a national design star. He purchased the company outright in September 2020, when Clint decided to return to his home state of Texas. In October, he released his design book, Americana Soul: Homes Designed With Love, Comfort, and Intention.
BOISE, ID
An Epic Taylor Swift Experience is Headed Straight for Boise Next Month

If there’s anything that the great Ticketmaster Meltdown of 2022 taught us, it’s that Swifties have absolutely no chill whatsoever. According to People, only 1.5 million fans received pre-sale codes for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” but the day the queue opened more than 14 million people logged on hoping to beat the system. The chaos that ensued resulted in the public on-sale for fans who weren’t lucky enough to be chosen for a pre-sale code to be canceled.
BOISE, ID
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise

If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
BOISE, ID
More Dog Parks in Nampa (They Said) It’ll Be Fun (They Said)

Does the Treasure Valley really need another dog park? Apparently, because the City of Nampa is planning another one. Nampa Parks & Recreation announced their plans to build a new dog park just off of Smith Ave, between Middleton and Midway (see photos below), and that’s proven to be a pretty controversial topic, which we were not expecting at all. Read here for more on the unexpected controversy.
NAMPA, ID
Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”

Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
BOISE, ID
We Love To See It! Boise’s Gas Prices Drop AGAIN

It's Monday, and we refuse to let this week get off to a bad start. Gas prices are down in Boise again, and we're all rich (hopefully)!. It is true. The average prices for gasoline has dropped another time, and there was much rejoicing across the Treasure Valley. We're now sitting right around $3.34 per gallon on average in/around Boise, with the cheapest gas station we've found selling for $3.25 per gallon.
BOISE, ID
One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise

One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
BOISE, ID
Beautiful $3.5 Million Home in Eagle on 5 Acres of Amazing (Pics)

Everything from private ponds with beach access to legit game rooms and auto shops, this home has it all and it's freakin' awesome! Keep scrolling for over 50 pictures of this amazing property in Eagle. The home is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Eagle with 4,993 square feet of space on over 5-acres, and it’s currently listed at $3,500,000.
EAGLE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
