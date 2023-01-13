Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Biden takes swipe at Second Amendment supporters: 'You need F-15s' to take on the federal government
President Biden said gun-rights advocates wouldn;t stand a chance against the federal government with an assault weapon
Before becoming Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore will visit ‘sacred place’ where enslaved people once landed
Moments before Wes Moore is sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor, he will gather with other prominent Black leaders to commemorate the historic day. They’ll meet down the street from the State House at an Annapolis site where enslaved Africans once arrived on the shores of the United States. In a quiet ceremony, closed to the public, the group will discuss the story of the city’s docks, ...
DC poised to soften penalties for carjacking, other violent crimes, despite mayor's veto
The D.C. Council is set to pass sweeping criminal justice reform legislation that will nearly eliminate all mandatory minimum sentences and soften penalties for many violent crimes.
Comments / 0