Moments before Wes Moore is sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor, he will gather with other prominent Black leaders to commemorate the historic day. They’ll meet down the street from the State House at an Annapolis site where enslaved Africans once arrived on the shores of the United States. In a quiet ceremony, closed to the public, the group will discuss the story of the city’s docks, ...

