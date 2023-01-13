Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
Man driving 114 mph along I-696 caught with loaded handgun
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A 31-year-old Warren man was arrested after police found a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers stopped the driver around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, along eastbound I-696 in Macomb County. Police said the man was traveling 114 mph in a 70 mph zone.
MSP shares snarky advice, video showing chopper help Detroit police track suspects who fled traffic stop [WATCH]
MSP officials sent out a “Hint of the Week” Sunday morning on Twitter, saying “if your ‘friend’ is a criminal and asks you to pick them up because the police are after them, don’t. Unless you want to go to jail too!”
Detroit police shoot, injure suspect in armed encounter at gas station
A Detroit police officer shot and injured a suspect holed up in a gas station Monday morning, but no others sustained injuries during the standoff with authorities, the city's police chief said. Chief James E. White briefed reporters on the officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after 7 a.m. at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say. The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) at a...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side: Project Greenlight cameras alert DPD to man playing with gun in a gas station
Detroit police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting after Project Greenlight cameras alerted law enforcement to a man playing with a gun in a Citgo gas station on Eight Mile Rd.
Detroit News
Monroe County sheriff: Jail inmate hung himself in cell
Monroe — A 48-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate is dead after hanging himself in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office — at least the facility's third inmate suicide in the past nine months. Officials said Sunday an internal investigation has been launched after...
DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Young woman found shot in head, buried in Washtenaw County 38 years ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – She was shot in the head and found buried in Washtenaw County. Police still don’t know who she is or who killed her 38 years after her body was discovered. Washtenaw County Jane Doe is believed to have died in 1984. Her body was...
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy. According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads. Detroit police say that there was...
Detroit News
Police: Armed man robbed two Detroit stores in less than an hour
Detroit — Detroit Police are asking the public to help identify a man who robbed two west-side stores at gunpoint in less than an hour Friday night. The man first robbed the Family Dollar store in the 11600 block of Greenfield, according to a Sunday Detroit Police press release.
UpNorthLive.com
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
downriversundaytimes.com
Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded
RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County official who pleaded guilty to extortion should avoid prison, lawyer says
(FOX 2) - A former Macomb County public official who pleaded guilty to extortion is trying to avoid serving time in prison. Anthony Marrocco, who was originally charged with four crimes during a corruption probe into the Macomb County Public Works Department, is awaiting a sentencing that could land him in prison for years.
fox2detroit.com
Driver still unidentified after being killed in fiery crash in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead following a fiery crash on I-75 in Oakland County on Saturday. Police say they got a 911 call about a brush fire along I-75 near Dixie Hwy. Firefighters made the scene and discovered it was a car. Once the car fire...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed 2 dollar stores in one day
Detroit - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two dollar stores in one day. The first robbery happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, at the Family Dollar located in the 11600 block of Greenfield. Police say the suspect entered the store, produced a...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel
Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
