Wyandotte, MI

fox2detroit.com

Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Monroe County sheriff: Jail inmate hung himself in cell

Monroe — A 48-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate is dead after hanging himself in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office — at least the facility's third inmate suicide in the past nine months. Officials said Sunday an internal investigation has been launched after...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police: Armed man robbed two Detroit stores in less than an hour

Detroit — Detroit Police are asking the public to help identify a man who robbed two west-side stores at gunpoint in less than an hour Friday night. The man first robbed the Family Dollar store in the 11600 block of Greenfield, according to a Sunday Detroit Police press release.
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded

RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
BELLEVILLE, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel

Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI

