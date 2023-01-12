ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 10.26%, according to data from BTC.com. Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%. The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Forkast Labs created with CryptoSlam and Forkast.News merger

A new company dubbed Forkast Labs has been formed from the merger of blockchain data firm CryptoSlam and Forkast.News. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Data provider CryptoSlam and crypto news site Forkast.News have combined to become Forkast Labs, a web3-focused media company. The pair, which are portfolio...
3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange

The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
EU's final vote on MiCA regulation postponed until April

The European Parliament’s final vote on the comprehensive Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has been postponed to April, stalling the implementation process. The Transfer of Funds Regulation will also be postponed to the same voting session. The vote was meant to happen in February. The European Union’s landmark crypto...
Framework Ventures leads Parfin’s $15 million raise to provide web3 rails in LatAm

Parfin has raised $15 million to provide web3 infrastructure solutions to Latin America. The raise is led by Framework Ventures and also sees participation from Alexia Ventures and Valor Capital Group. Web3 infrastructure provider Parfin has raised $15 million in a bid to dominate the Latin America region. The seed...
Coinflex says new exchange with 3AC founders won't use GTX name after Twitter ridicule

Coinflex clarified what it said were “misconceptions” surrounding plans to raise $25 million for a new crypto exchange in partnership with 3AC founders. Crypto Twitter had been mocking the proposal, which was first reported by The Block. Coinflex said that a proposed exchange for trading claims won't use...
Pantera and Archetype co-lead $12.5 million Series A funding round for Obol Labs

Obol Labs aims to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure. The fresh funding brings Obol Labs’ total financing to $19 million. Obol Labs, a startup aiming to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure, raised $12.5 million in Series A funding. Investment firms Pantera Capital and Archetype co-led the round, with additional...
Filecoin Foundation set to test IPFS-based communication in space

Filecoin Foundation is set to deploy a decentralized file system in space. The deployment will test IPFS for in-space communication. Filecoin Foundation, the governance entity that controls the Filecoin network, is moving forward with its plan to launch a decentralized file system in space this year, the foundation announced on Tuesday.
Nexo sues Cayman Islands regulator over rejected license

Crypto lending platform Nexo is suing the Cayman Islands regulator for denying the firm a virtual asset license, according to a Jan. 13 filing. Nexo, which only last week saw its office in Bulgaria raided by 300 police and has been the recipient of cease and desist orders from various U.S. regulators, hopes to have the decision reversed.

