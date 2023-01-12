Read full article on original website
3 biggest crypto stories to look for this coming week: where will Bitcoin's price head next?
The Block looks ahead to some of the biggest crypto stories of the coming week. We're two weeks into 2023, and the crypto news cycle shows no signs of slowing down. Heading into the new week, some of the month's major headlines continue to develop. There's the drama around crypto...
Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 10.26%, according to data from BTC.com. Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%. The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.
Forkast Labs created with CryptoSlam and Forkast.News merger
A new company dubbed Forkast Labs has been formed from the merger of blockchain data firm CryptoSlam and Forkast.News. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Data provider CryptoSlam and crypto news site Forkast.News have combined to become Forkast Labs, a web3-focused media company. The pair, which are portfolio...
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
Why you can start investing in crypto right now, explained by Haru Invest CEO Hugo Lee
The crypto markets can be as volatile as they are fast-paced, a duality that has been prominent in this market since its formation just over a decade ago. When it comes to investing in crypto, many people have become extremely wealthy while others have fallen short and lost large amounts of money.
3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange
The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
EU's final vote on MiCA regulation postponed until April
The European Parliament’s final vote on the comprehensive Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has been postponed to April, stalling the implementation process. The Transfer of Funds Regulation will also be postponed to the same voting session. The vote was meant to happen in February. The European Union’s landmark crypto...
Framework Ventures leads Parfin’s $15 million raise to provide web3 rails in LatAm
Parfin has raised $15 million to provide web3 infrastructure solutions to Latin America. The raise is led by Framework Ventures and also sees participation from Alexia Ventures and Valor Capital Group. Web3 infrastructure provider Parfin has raised $15 million in a bid to dominate the Latin America region. The seed...
Coinflex says new exchange with 3AC founders won't use GTX name after Twitter ridicule
Coinflex clarified what it said were “misconceptions” surrounding plans to raise $25 million for a new crypto exchange in partnership with 3AC founders. Crypto Twitter had been mocking the proposal, which was first reported by The Block. Coinflex said that a proposed exchange for trading claims won't use...
Pantera and Archetype co-lead $12.5 million Series A funding round for Obol Labs
Obol Labs aims to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure. The fresh funding brings Obol Labs’ total financing to $19 million. Obol Labs, a startup aiming to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure, raised $12.5 million in Series A funding. Investment firms Pantera Capital and Archetype co-led the round, with additional...
Filecoin Foundation set to test IPFS-based communication in space
Filecoin Foundation is set to deploy a decentralized file system in space. The deployment will test IPFS for in-space communication. Filecoin Foundation, the governance entity that controls the Filecoin network, is moving forward with its plan to launch a decentralized file system in space this year, the foundation announced on Tuesday.
Nexo sues Cayman Islands regulator over rejected license
Crypto lending platform Nexo is suing the Cayman Islands regulator for denying the firm a virtual asset license, according to a Jan. 13 filing. Nexo, which only last week saw its office in Bulgaria raided by 300 police and has been the recipient of cease and desist orders from various U.S. regulators, hopes to have the decision reversed.
The storm has passed, but bitcoin mining difficulty is about to blow through the roof
Estimates indicate that the next bitcoin mining difficulty update on Sunday will show around a 10% jump. The hashrate coming back online after the recent storm in the U.S., as well as deployments of newer, more efficient machines appear to justify the large increase. Bitcoin miners are bracing for a...
