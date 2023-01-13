Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Related
State Rep’s tragic death inspires Norwalk eulogies, call for transportation improvements
NORWALK, Conn. — A memorial service for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, was held Saturday, after his untimely sudden death just before 1 am. Jan. 5 when the car he was driving was struck by another vehicle going the wrong way on Route 9 in Cromwell.
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
greenwichfreepress.com
Fine Fettle in Stamford Opens its Doors to Enthusiastic Crowd for Recreational Cannabis
Fine Fettle, Fairfield Country’s only adult use recreational cannabis dispensary, opened its doors in Stamford on Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd. There were 1,000 transactions, with the majority pre-ordered online. “We had a few walkups without orders, but we helped them order and then come back at the nearest appointment time,” said Fine Fettle Chief Operating Officer, Ben Zachs.
Norwalk settles with OSHA, pays about half on fines issued
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is paying just over $11,000 to settle the fines levied by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) after a surprise inspection in October and November. Targeted in the inspection were the Fire Department, the Police Department and the Department of Operations and Public Works, as...
What’s the name of that street?
When Alan Paton wrote “there is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills,” I searched for its name without luck. Now there is another road whose name I am looking for. This road leads from Fillow Street to Old Rock Lane in Norwalk. So, to find out its name along with Myška, my favorite walking companion, I set out to ask those whose homes border to let me know what to call it. “Princes Pine,” is its name said a young man we met as we passed the above sign marking its Old Rock Lane end point.
Norwalk property revaluation underway
NORWALK, Conn. — The 2023 reval has begun, according to the City’s Tax Assessor’s Department. “Starting this week, Vision Government Solutions’ (Vision), hired by the City of Norwalk in October 2022, will begin the process by initiating the City-wide 2023 Revaluation Project. Vision will work closely with the Tax Assessor’s Department to complete this 12-month project,” a Monday news release said.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Crash Sends Car Into House
2023-11-15@11:55pm–#Trumbull CT– A two car crash sent one car into a home in the 5400 block of Main Street down the street from St. Teresa’s Church. A woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
darienite.com
Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: Jan 5 to 12
Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Jan. 5 to 12, 2023:. 9 Old Parish Road, Darien | Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1 to 3 p.m. 112 Camp Avenue, Darien [PICTURED] | Sunday, Jan. 15 | 2 to 4 p.m. 38 Goodwives River...
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Brush Fire Slows I-95 Traffic
2023-01-14@2:00pm–#Westport CT— #cttraffic– A small brush fire near exit 18 has the right lane closed on I-95 northbound and slowing traffic. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
anniewearsit.com
Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT
This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We’ve dined at Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT, several times since moving to the East Coast, and every time has been better than the last. Everything from the staff and the atmosphere to the food itself and the presentation of the food has been outstanding every single time. Most recently, we visited after a day trip to Hartford. Though it was dark outside and busy inside, which meant I couldn’t take many great shots of the riverside exterior or the beautiful historical decor of the restaurant, everything was top-notch. I hope to return someday soon and take photos when it’s still light outside and not so busy inside. Read on to learn why Millright’s is well worth a drive to the charming city of Simsbury.
MLK observances; Redevelopment/GNHCC freebie; Green Bank
Martin Luther King Day Norwalk observances include the following activities, according to a news release:. Ecumenical Worship Service at 2 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15 at Grace Baptist Church, located at 17 West Avenue, Norwalk. Pastor Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis will welcome Rev. Dr. Richard W. Clarke, pastor of Bethel AME. Church, Norwalk.
housebeautiful.com
This 300-Year-Old Connecticut Colonial Epitomizes Cozy Charm
When restaurateur Rose Bonura (Rosie to her friends) bought her historic 18th-century home 27 years ago in Stamford, Connecticut, she dreamed of the day when it could be properly and gloriously restored. It might have taken just over two decades, but the time finally came, thanks to a hungry traveler who wandered in one day for his first of many, many meals.
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
Mimi Burgess, 1935-2023
NORWALK, Conn. — Longtime South Norwalk mover and shaker Mary Elizabeth “Mimi” Burgess died Jan. 5 at age 87. Born on May 4, 1935, the native Norwalker was the only child of the late Betty and William Ryan. Married to fellow Democratic District B influencer Bobby Burgess...
WATCH: Wrong way driver on I-91 evades CT State Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A wrong way driver evaded a Connecticut State Trooper early Sunday morning just north of Hartford, on Interstate 91. Connecticut State Police said in a press release around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, they received several 911 calls reporting a wrong way vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 near Exit 33.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull school budget talk ends on sobering note
TRUMBULL — Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel concluded two days of discussion of his proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year on somewhat sobering note. Thursday was the second day of workshops on the proposal, and various education department heads gave presentations to the Board of Education about what they were requesting and why.
Camacho leaving BET to serve on Norwalk Common Council
NORWALK, Conn. — Ed Camacho has been appointed to serve as an at-large Norwalk Common Council member, filling the seat vacated by Dominique Johnson, who resigned after being elected to serve as District 143 State Representative. Camacho has been on the Board of Estimate and Taxation Chairman for the...
Norwalk BoE looks at survey results
NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve Norwalk students’ mental health are working, Margaret Watt said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. Watt, Prevention Director at Positive Directions – The Center for Prevention and Counseling, compared results from a survey done around Halloween to a survey done during COVID-19 isolation measures in 2020.
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 0