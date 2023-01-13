Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
City set to launch design competition
SANDPOINT — Just like someone preparing for a big dance, a proposed design competition to shape the city's downtown, waterfront and community aims to help the city look its best on the dance floor. "In my opinion, we are the prettiest girl at the dance," Councilman Andy Groat said...
Bonner County Daily Bee
A community campaign
SANDPOINT — All around town, little red-mitten magnets adorn a growing number of cars. They are the latest effort by the Kaniksu Land Trust to raise awareness — and funds — for its campaign to purchase the historic sledding hill on Pine Street. “I think the important...
Bonner County Daily Bee
A heartfelt thanks to community
As the new year gets underway, I would like to express our thanks to the many donors who responded to our holiday letter asking for donations for the Sandpoint Area Senior Center. We received many donations as donors stepped up once again to help us. As we all know, food...
ems1.com
'A life was saved that day': Wash. college student administers CPR to golfer in course parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ethan Moriniti rushed to an unconscious man's aid last fall at the Liberty Lake Golf Course, started chest compressions and shocked him with a defibrillator to help save the 67-year-old's life. Moriniti, 20, credited a first aid course he completed in June at Spokane Falls Community...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My heart shattered’: School bus stop miscommunication leaves one Mead family frightened
MEAD, Wash. – On Jan. 10, one Mountainside Middle School parent experienced something no parent ever wants to go through; not knowing where her child was. “My heart shattered, and my stomach dropped to the floor to be honest,” Christina Dehart said. After some miscommunication between the Mead...
Gov. Little discusses 2023 priorities in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — High school seniors who graduate in 2024 and plan to invest in higher education in Idaho will feel that investment come right back to them, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Through Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Launch scholarships, those...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 15, 2023
The Co-op Gas & Supply Co. men’s traveling basketball team, coached by Garry Bristow, has played four out of town teams so far this season with a record of three wins and one loss. On Dec. 17, they defeated the Bonners Ferry town team. On Dec. 28, they defeated the Clark Fork town team 76-73. High point man for Co-op was Bill Phillips with 21 points, followed by Bill Powell with 17. In a Jan. 4 game with Priest River, Sandpoint won, 128-87. High point man for Co-op was Mike Gunter with 25 points, followed by Bill Powell and John Andrews with 24 each. The Co-op team was handed its first defeat Jan. 7 by Cusick, Wash. The score was 110-104, with Rusty Fitchett high point man for Co-op with 22 points, followed by Mark Ponack with 16.
North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
NIC amends accreditation response letter
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College amended a response it sent Jan. 4 to its accrediting body, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. The college announced Thursday in a message to employees that it corrected an erroneous date in the original letter, which was submitted to the NWCCU.
‘They’ve moved on’: Camp Hope prepares to shrink as population reaches below 200
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve driven along I-90 lately, you’ll notice that Camp Hope looks way smaller. The camp is being cleaned out, and crews are on site collecting piles of trash and empty tents left by people no longer living there. The cleaning job is making way for the walls of the encampment to move in, and shrink. “A...
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Interim president added to NIC lawsuit
COEUR d’ALENE — A previously filed lawsuit now alleges that North Idaho College trustees lacked authority to hire interim president Greg South and that South has received “unjust enrichment” as a result. Mike Gridley, the former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene, filed an amended civil complaint...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Decision was in the public interest?
The reporting regarding the decision by Bonner County commissioners on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding Camp Bay Road has totally missed the elephant in the room which was that the decision was made while forbidding discussion or consideration of all the potential outcomes of that decision. The BCC has a legal...
Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
New Crumbl Cookies coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday. Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N....
KXLY
Rainy tonight before a little break – Matt
Gloomy and rainy weather will last late into the evening, but the forecast gets better to start the week. Showers will stick around into the early morning, but should be over by the time most of us are getting up. The next storm won’t get here until Wednesday, but it...
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Gilbert to enter change of plea again
SPOKANE – The U.S. District Court in Spokane reports a new trial for former auto dealer Mark W. Gilbert has been cancelled as a change of plea hearing is set for March 6. Gilbert is charged with fraud in connection to a document associated with buying a home in Hawaii in 2014. According to the U.S. District Court, Gilbert will not be sentenced until his change of plea occurs.
Comments / 0