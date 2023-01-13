ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

City set to launch design competition

SANDPOINT — Just like someone preparing for a big dance, a proposed design competition to shape the city's downtown, waterfront and community aims to help the city look its best on the dance floor. "In my opinion, we are the prettiest girl at the dance," Councilman Andy Groat said...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

A community campaign

SANDPOINT — All around town, little red-mitten magnets adorn a growing number of cars. They are the latest effort by the Kaniksu Land Trust to raise awareness — and funds — for its campaign to purchase the historic sledding hill on Pine Street. “I think the important...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

A heartfelt thanks to community

As the new year gets underway, I would like to express our thanks to the many donors who responded to our holiday letter asking for donations for the Sandpoint Area Senior Center. We received many donations as donors stepped up once again to help us. As we all know, food...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Gov. Little discusses 2023 priorities in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — High school seniors who graduate in 2024 and plan to invest in higher education in Idaho will feel that investment come right back to them, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Through Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Launch scholarships, those...
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 15, 2023

The Co-op Gas & Supply Co. men’s traveling basketball team, coached by Garry Bristow, has played four out of town teams so far this season with a record of three wins and one loss. On Dec. 17, they defeated the Bonners Ferry town team. On Dec. 28, they defeated the Clark Fork town team 76-73. High point man for Co-op was Bill Phillips with 21 points, followed by Bill Powell with 17. In a Jan. 4 game with Priest River, Sandpoint won, 128-87. High point man for Co-op was Mike Gunter with 25 points, followed by Bill Powell and John Andrews with 24 each. The Co-op team was handed its first defeat Jan. 7 by Cusick, Wash. The score was 110-104, with Rusty Fitchett high point man for Co-op with 22 points, followed by Mark Ponack with 16.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

NIC amends accreditation response letter

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College amended a response it sent Jan. 4 to its accrediting body, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. The college announced Thursday in a message to employees that it corrected an erroneous date in the original letter, which was submitted to the NWCCU.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck

SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Interim president added to NIC lawsuit

COEUR d’ALENE — A previously filed lawsuit now alleges that North Idaho College trustees lacked authority to hire interim president Greg South and that South has received “unjust enrichment” as a result. Mike Gridley, the former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene, filed an amended civil complaint...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Decision was in the public interest?

The reporting regarding the decision by Bonner County commissioners on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding Camp Bay Road has totally missed the elephant in the room which was that the decision was made while forbidding discussion or consideration of all the potential outcomes of that decision. The BCC has a legal...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New Crumbl Cookies coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday. Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Rainy tonight before a little break – Matt

Gloomy and rainy weather will last late into the evening, but the forecast gets better to start the week. Showers will stick around into the early morning, but should be over by the time most of us are getting up. The next storm won’t get here until Wednesday, but it...
SPOKANE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Gilbert to enter change of plea again

SPOKANE – The U.S. District Court in Spokane reports a new trial for former auto dealer Mark W. Gilbert has been cancelled as a change of plea hearing is set for March 6. Gilbert is charged with fraud in connection to a document associated with buying a home in Hawaii in 2014. According to the U.S. District Court, Gilbert will not be sentenced until his change of plea occurs.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy