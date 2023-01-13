ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Page Six

Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Health Update Paints Critical Picture in ICU on Life Support

On Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. TMZ has since published an update on her condition, noting that she is currently on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The publication reported that she is in critical condition. In addition...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death

More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley’s family ordered DNR before her heart stopped a second time: sources

Lisa Marie Presley’s heart stopped twice and was pronounced brain-dead Thursday, prompting her family to order doctors not to resuscitate her, sources said. The famous daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. The “Lights Out” singer was pronounced brain-dead shortly after she was brought in. Doctors put her in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker, sources told TMZ. Presley’s family signed a DNR after the brain-dead prognosis in the event she flatlined again, which happened soon after. She suffered a second cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the age of 54. It is not clear how long Presley had been without oxygen before her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom that morning. Her ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR until EMTs arrived. Just two days before her death, Presley appeared unsteady and frail at the Golden Globes. During a rep carpet interview, Presley leaned against 80-year-old talent manager Jerry Schilling and told him “I’m gonna grab your arm.” Another video from the event showed Presley shuffling and stumbling as three people, including Elvis biopic actor Austin Butler, stepping forward to assist her down the stairs.
CALABASAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy