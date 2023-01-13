Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest
Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Lisa Marie Presley Health Update Paints Critical Picture in ICU on Life Support
On Thursday, it was reported that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. TMZ has since published an update on her condition, noting that she is currently on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The publication reported that she is in critical condition. In addition...
Nicolas Cage Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Devastating’ Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’
Paying tribute. Nicolas Cage has broken his silence after ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "This is devastating news," Cage, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some […]
Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death
More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
Video shows Lisa Marie Presley on the Golden Globes red carpet
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Stephanie Elam describes seeing Presley at the Golden Globes Awards just days earlier.
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Austin Butler Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley’s Death After ‘Elvis’ Biopic: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’
Always on his mind. Austin Butler is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley after portraying her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler, 31, said in a statement to E! News on Friday, January 13. […]
Lisa Marie Presley's Children: Everything To Know About Her Four Kids And Spouses
Fans were shocked Thursday night when news broke that Lisa Marie Presley had died after reportedly going into cardiac arrest. Her mom, Priscilla Presley, shared the news with news outlets in a public statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful...
1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up
The "Elvis" star still seems to have something big in common with the King.
Lisa Marie Presley’s family ordered DNR before her heart stopped a second time: sources
Lisa Marie Presley’s heart stopped twice and was pronounced brain-dead Thursday, prompting her family to order doctors not to resuscitate her, sources said. The famous daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. The “Lights Out” singer was pronounced brain-dead shortly after she was brought in. Doctors put her in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker, sources told TMZ. Presley’s family signed a DNR after the brain-dead prognosis in the event she flatlined again, which happened soon after. She suffered a second cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the age of 54. It is not clear how long Presley had been without oxygen before her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom that morning. Her ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR until EMTs arrived. Just two days before her death, Presley appeared unsteady and frail at the Golden Globes. During a rep carpet interview, Presley leaned against 80-year-old talent manager Jerry Schilling and told him “I’m gonna grab your arm.” Another video from the event showed Presley shuffling and stumbling as three people, including Elvis biopic actor Austin Butler, stepping forward to assist her down the stairs.
Nicolas Cage Reacts to Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'I Am Heartbroken'
After her Jan. 12th death aged 54, Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Nicolas Cage is paying emotional tribute to the singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. "This is devastating news," Cage said in a statement to ET, "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit...
Looking Back on Elvis Presley's 'Duet' With Daughter Lisa Marie, 'Where No One Stands Alone'
Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12th, followed in her father's footsteps with a career in music. Upon her passing, the singer-songwriter's 2018 'duet' with Elvis on the gospel song "Where No One Stands Alone" plays with even more poignant meaning. "Where No One...
Lisa Marie Presley was a devoted mom who lived in 'horrific reality' of son's suicide
Lisa Marie Presley loved being a mother to her "cubs."
