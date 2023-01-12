Read full article on original website
wwuvikings.com
Alaska Sweep Eludes Vikings in Two-Point Loss in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – The Western Washington University men's basketball game fall just short of an Alaskan sweep, dropping a 75-73 conference game against Alaska Fairbanks Saturday night in the Patty Center. WWU dropped to 10-7 overall and is in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Great Northwest...
wwuvikings.com
Big Second Half Lifts Vikings to 20-Point Win Over WOU
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The No. 6 nationally-ranked Western Washington University women's basketball team put together a dominating third quarter to record a 67-47 victory over Western Oregon University Saturday evening in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play on WECU Court in Carver Gym. The Vikings put aside a sluggish first...
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Record 15 Program Top-10 Marks in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. – Five top-10 performances in program history by 800m runners highlighted several great performances by the Western Washington University Track & Field team Saturday at the UW Indoor Preview at Dempsey Indoor. The Vikings men's and women's team combined to record 15 top-10 program marks, with the...
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Resume Indoor Season Saturday in Seattle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University Track & Field team resumes the 2022-23 indoor season schedule this weekend with nearly the full squad scheduled to compete in the UW Indoor Preview Saturday at Dempsey Indoor in Seattle. The UW Indoor Preview features a full schedule of events with...
