Fourteen people were evacuated from homes in the Berkeley Hills after a debris flow Monday morning swept down from Zaytuna College into the Park Hills neighborhood. Marjorie Cruz, who lives on Middlefield Road near The Spiral, called 911 at about 6:30 a.m. when mud started flowing into her kitchen and living room. She was one of the first to experience the impact of a slide that went down the hill and caused dangerous conditions at seven other homes.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO