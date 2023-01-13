Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Public Defender Identifies 1,300 San Franciscans Now Eligible to Have Their Criminal Records Cleared
The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office has identified 1,300 people who may be eligible to get their criminal records cleared under a brand-new California law. The new Fresh Start Act, which took effect on Jan. 1, could dramatically increase the number of San Franciscans who are able to leave their past criminal convictions behind in 2023.
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a month
Hundreds of people dream of starting a new life in San Francisco, but only a few of them know that the city has its own pros and cons. On one hand, there are many payment programs to benefit people and on the other hand, the costs of living are extremely high.
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
SFist
SF Police and Sheriff Unions Engaged in Bizarro Social Media Fight Over Staffing at SFO
Immature posts from law enforcement unions are nothing new, but we can’t help but be amused by the new Twitter fight between SF Police Officers Association and the SF Deputy Sheriffs' Association, who are publicly airing beef between them over who should staff SFO. I was very surprised to...
Questions raised on whether city ‘swept’ unhoused during storms
In a Thursday afternoon hearing, lawyers for the homeless plaintiffs suing San Francisco said they dismissed Mayor London Breed and Healthy Streets Operations Center director Sam Dodge as defendants, but will potentially sue them in their individual capacities. And while the homeless plaintiffs alleged the city violated the partial injunction...
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
postnewsgroup.com
Parade Planned to Honor Historic Pinole Valley High School Football Season
A parade is being planned to celebrate the Pinole Valley High School football team’s historic championship season, Principal Kibby Kleiman said. School officials are considering holding the parade on Feb. 4, 2023, although an official date has not yet been confirmed. The parade will start at the Pinole Valley...
berkeleyside.org
14 residents evacuated from mudslides in Berkeley Hills
Fourteen people were evacuated from homes in the Berkeley Hills after a debris flow Monday morning swept down from Zaytuna College into the Park Hills neighborhood. Marjorie Cruz, who lives on Middlefield Road near The Spiral, called 911 at about 6:30 a.m. when mud started flowing into her kitchen and living room. She was one of the first to experience the impact of a slide that went down the hill and caused dangerous conditions at seven other homes.
SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — By now you’ve seen the video that outraged many in the Bay Area, an unhoused woman being sprayed with water on San Francisco city streets. On Sunday, the NAACP held a forum with local leaders to discuss what’s being done. The San Francisco chapter of the NAACP is demanding the business […]
Rent relief is eligible to people making as much as $141,550 in Silicon Valley city
(The Center Square) – In a California city where the school district asked for community members to rent rooms to teachers who they said couldn't afford housing, a person making $141,550 is eligible for a rent and relief program paid for with taxpayer dollars. The city of Milpitas is...
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
goldrushcam.com
Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin
January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
goldrushcam.com
Former San Francisco Building Inspection Commission President Pleads Guilty to Multiple Fraud Schemes, Providing False Documents to FBI, and Tax Evasion
Defendant Admits Defrauding Clients of $775,000, Arranging Donations to Influence a Building Inspector, Presenting False Documents to FBI Investigators, and Failing to Report $1.6 Million in Taxable Income. January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Rodrigo Santos pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to bank fraud, honest services fraud,...
