ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

Outermost Inn Seeks MVC Approval for Steel Canopy

The Outermost Inn in Aquinnah weathered the Covid-19 pandemic by focusing on its restaurant, turning the guest rooms upstairs into staff housing and offering patio dining in the open air. Owner Hugh Taylor now is seeking to expand the patio by 12 feet and install an arched, corrugated-steel canopy that won’t need to be taken down on windy days.
AQUINNAH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Ingenuity on Display at High School Science Fair

At the intersection of passion and scientific rigor, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students astounded judges and spectators alike with project presentations at the 24th annual Science and Engineering fair this Saturday. Though coffee and snacks were provided at the door that morning, many of those who entered the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy