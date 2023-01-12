The Outermost Inn in Aquinnah weathered the Covid-19 pandemic by focusing on its restaurant, turning the guest rooms upstairs into staff housing and offering patio dining in the open air. Owner Hugh Taylor now is seeking to expand the patio by 12 feet and install an arched, corrugated-steel canopy that won’t need to be taken down on windy days.

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO