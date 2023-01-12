Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Outermost Inn Seeks MVC Approval for Steel Canopy
The Outermost Inn in Aquinnah weathered the Covid-19 pandemic by focusing on its restaurant, turning the guest rooms upstairs into staff housing and offering patio dining in the open air. Owner Hugh Taylor now is seeking to expand the patio by 12 feet and install an arched, corrugated-steel canopy that won’t need to be taken down on windy days.
vineyardgazette.com
Menemsha Takes a Break in Quiet of New Year
Even if nothing were open in Menemsha, it would still be worth a trip in the quiet of January. It is worth it for the silence.
vineyardgazette.com
Ingenuity on Display at High School Science Fair
At the intersection of passion and scientific rigor, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students astounded judges and spectators alike with project presentations at the 24th annual Science and Engineering fair this Saturday. Though coffee and snacks were provided at the door that morning, many of those who entered the...
Comments / 0