Armed bar fight in Islip ends with innocent bystander shot in neck: Police
Officials say a fight broke out and the gun discharged. A woman nearby was shot in the neck.
Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County
An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.
Dog stolen by child, woman from The Left Paw in New Hyde Park
Dogs like "Pip" can sell for about $5,400. The pet store workers say their main concern is figuring out who stole the puppy and getting it back safely.
Felon gets 7 years in prison after he threatened to shoot ex-girlfriend in front of their children
SUFFOLK CO., NY – A Suffolk County felon who threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun in front of the couple’s children is going to prison for 7 years. After pleading guilty to a 12-count indictment containing Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the Second Degree in August, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today sentenced Michael Gonzalez of Brentwood to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. The District Attorney’s office recommended a ten-year sentence due to the nature of the offense and the defendant’s extensive criminal history. According to the investigation and the The post Felon gets 7 years in prison after he threatened to shoot ex-girlfriend in front of their children appeared first on Shore News Network.
63-Year-Old Accused Of Making Threat Of Mass Harm At School In Ronkonkoma
A man has been apprehended after police say he made a threat of mass harm at a Long Island school. The man, identified as 63-year-old John Carroll, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located in Ronkonkoma, and yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Suffolk County Police said.
Cops: Man arrested on felony assault charge in Flanders Saturday night after fight with relative
A Riverhead man was arrested on a felony assault charge following a fight with a family member on Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail last night, Southampton Town Police said. Police said officers responding at about 7:41 p.m. to a 911 call about a victim of violence at Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail found a 21-year-old male with a puncture wound from a metal object and blunt force trauma.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Severe Head Trauma After Crash At Syosset Intersection
A 16-year-old boy has suffered critical injuries after a crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened Sunday, Jan. 15 at around 10:45 a.m. in Syosset. The boy was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year-old man traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road, Nassau County Police said.
37-Year-Old From Ridge Killed In Single-Vehicle Long Island Expressway Crash In Holtsville
Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened just before 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Holtsville. A 37-year-old Ridge man was driving a 2017 Subaru Legacy westbound, about a quarter of a mile east of Exit 61 when the vehicle struck the center divider, Suffolk County Police said.
FDNY firefighter pleads to watered-down weapons charges, avoids jail after gun arrest
The veteran FDNY firefighter who was arrested last year for bringing an assault weapon, ammunition and ghost gun parts from Philadelphia to the Big Apple has pleaded guilty to felony weapon charges in Queens and Nassau County — but won’t see any jail time. Aaron B. Martin, a veteran Bravest with elite Rescue 4 in Queens, pleaded guilty last month to heavily hosed down charges — a pair of E felonies, the lowest level: one count of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of attempted criminal possession of an ammo clip. Under twin deals in Nassau and Queens...
First responders use the Jaws of Life to save man in Bayport crash
Police say a cesspool truck overturned on Nicolls Road near Montauk Highway around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Family of NYC mom killed by stray bullet call on Dominican cops to act
The family of a Manhattan mom who was killed by a stray bullet last month is calling on police in the Dominican Republic to quickly arrest the teen suspect, who is believed to have fled there. “The authority over there, they have to apprehend him because this was done to a Dominica Republic citizen so he could pay for what he did because this was an innocent person,” said Rosa Ortega, a 59-year-old cousin of the shooting victim, Valeria Ortega. Ortega, a 64-year-old mother of three, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Dec. 26 while walking to the food...
Man punches woman in mouth at Bronx bodega after calling her anti-gay slur
A woman was assaulted and called anti-gay slurs at a Bronx corner store Friday morning, police said.
Holbrook man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening owner
Police say Scott Walker kicked the dog named Jager at a home on Dolphin Lane on Dec. 20.
Deputies shoot, kill man found stabbing abducted woman in Upstate NY, police say
Southeast, N.Y. — A man found stabbing a woman he was suspected of abducting this week in Upstate New York has been shot and killed by police, troopers said. The woman the man is accused of attacking is in critical condition, troopers said. The domestic violence incident started Tuesday...
