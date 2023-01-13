SUFFOLK CO., NY – A Suffolk County felon who threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun in front of the couple’s children is going to prison for 7 years. After pleading guilty to a 12-count indictment containing Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the Second Degree in August, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today sentenced Michael Gonzalez of Brentwood to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. The District Attorney’s office recommended a ten-year sentence due to the nature of the offense and the defendant’s extensive criminal history. According to the investigation and the The post Felon gets 7 years in prison after he threatened to shoot ex-girlfriend in front of their children appeared first on Shore News Network.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO