Holbrook, NY

Shore News Network

Felon gets 7 years in prison after he threatened to shoot ex-girlfriend in front of their children

SUFFOLK CO., NY – A Suffolk County felon who threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun in front of the couple’s children is going to prison for 7 years. After pleading guilty to a 12-count indictment containing Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the Second Degree in August, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today sentenced Michael Gonzalez of Brentwood to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. The District Attorney’s office recommended a ten-year sentence due to the nature of the offense and the defendant’s extensive criminal history. According to the investigation and the The post Felon gets 7 years in prison after he threatened to shoot ex-girlfriend in front of their children appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: Man arrested on felony assault charge in Flanders Saturday night after fight with relative

A Riverhead man was arrested on a felony assault charge following a fight with a family member on Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail last night, Southampton Town Police said. Police said officers responding at about 7:41 p.m. to a 911 call about a victim of violence at Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail found a 21-year-old male with a puncture wound from a metal object and blunt force trauma.
FLANDERS, NY
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Severe Head Trauma After Crash At Syosset Intersection

A 16-year-old boy has suffered critical injuries after a crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened Sunday, Jan. 15 at around 10:45 a.m. in Syosset. The boy was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year-old man traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road, Nassau County Police said.
SYOSSET, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Woman Shot At East Islip Pub

Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Long Island bar. The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in East Islip. That's when a man approached another man inside Outfield Pub, located at 168 Carleton Ave., and pressed a handgun against his body, Suffolk County Police said.
EAST ISLIP, NY
New York Post

FDNY firefighter pleads to watered-down weapons charges, avoids jail after gun arrest

The veteran FDNY firefighter who was arrested last year for bringing an assault weapon, ammunition and ghost gun parts from Philadelphia to the Big Apple has pleaded guilty to felony weapon charges in Queens and Nassau County — but won’t see any jail time. Aaron B. Martin, a veteran Bravest with elite Rescue 4 in Queens, pleaded guilty last month to heavily hosed down charges — a pair of E felonies, the lowest level: one count of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of attempted criminal possession of an ammo clip. Under twin deals in Nassau and Queens...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Family of NYC mom killed by stray bullet call on Dominican cops to act

The family of a Manhattan mom who was killed by a stray bullet last month is calling on police in the Dominican Republic to quickly arrest the teen suspect, who is believed to have fled there. “The authority over there, they have to apprehend him because this was done to a Dominica Republic citizen so he could pay for what he did because this was an innocent person,” said Rosa Ortega, a 59-year-old cousin of the shooting victim, Valeria Ortega. Ortega, a 64-year-old mother of three, was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Dec. 26 while walking to the food...
MANHATTAN, NY

Community Policy