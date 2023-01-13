Read full article on original website
World’s richest man, LVMH’s ‘wolf in cashmere,’ installs daughter as Dior head amid raging succession battle
Eldest child Delphine Arnault, 47, is front-runner to inherit the job running LVMH, the highly profitable luxury goods empire spanning 75 fashion houses.
Food Beast
Say Hello To Starry, Sprite's Newest Rival Replacing Sierra Mist
No soda rivalry is greater than that between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. When it comes to the lemon-lime variety, however, Coca-Cola's Sprite has been the clear winner for decades. PepsiCo is hoping to establish a worthy competitor, however, with the introduction of Starry. This lemon-lime soda will replace Sierra Mist in the drink titan's arsenal, according to CNN.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant
Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation? Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa. When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being...
Playboy Set To Explode Onto The Canned Drink Scene After $13 Million Investment
Playboy is continuing its march into the alcohol world with a new release. Last year, Playboy Sprits' brand Rare Hare launched Rare Hare Anejo Conejo tequila, alongside Código 1530, a tequila aged for 18 months in French White Oak Cabernet barrels and an additional six months in French cognac containers (per the Rare Hare website). "The cognac finish adds balance and depth with hints of cumin and dried plum to the Añejo profile," Ron Snyder, CEO of Código 1530, said in a press release. Only 1,953 bottles of the 88-proof tequila were produced, a nod to Playboy's original founding year. Before that, Rare Hare released 1953, a bourbon bearing the aforementioned numbers and held in cognac casks in Champagne, France before bottling.
SheKnows
Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
The most beautiful McDonald’s around the world including an old cinema and grand former bank
MCDONALD'S is the largest restaurant chain in the world, serving billions of people around the world. While it may not be associated with being architecturally beautiful, some of the stores are surprisingly stunning. Many of the restaurants around the world have re-purposed old buildings to keep the original designs. The...
hotelnewsme.com
ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR AT ARMANI HOTEL THIS FEBRUARY
Armani Hotel Dubai is the perfect destination for a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, a special occasion, or an indulgent treat. Watch as award-winning dining options, luxurious spa facilities and signature Armani hospitality combine to create the ultimate experiences that create lifelong memories. With picturesque outdoor terrace seating along with a range of sensational dining outlets, Armani Hotel Dubai should be your number one choice to experience unrivalled opulence and sophistication this February.
hotelnewsme.com
CENTRAL HOTELS & RESORTS EYE OPPORTUNITIES IN CENTRAL ASIA MARKET FOR 2023
Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, will continue to focus and be active in attracting visitors from Central Asia this year as this emerging market has played a vital role in its hotel performance for 2022. Guests from India and China topped...
hotelnewsme.com
EXCITING WEEKLY DINING OFFERS AT LILLY’S SOCIAL HOUSE BAR & RESTAURANT UNVEILS
Lilly’s Social House Bar & Restaurant at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, the luxurious 5-star hotel located along the famous Dubai Canal, presents its weekly offers, giving family, friends, and colleagues plenty of reasons to gather and enjoy sumptuous food and incredible drinks in an unpretentious and casual setting.
hotelnewsme.com
“I’VE GOT A TEXT!” THE CHEEKY CAMEL TO HOST SPECIAL WINTER LOVE ISLAND VIEWING PARTY
Put all your eggs in one basket with a special Winter Love Island viewing party at the Cheeky Camel on Tuesday 17th January, kicking off at 7pm. Head down to the JLT venue to watch the newest group of beautiful men and women enter the South African villa, ready to entertain all winter long.
hotelnewsme.com
EMAAR UNVEILS STUNNING WALKWAY ‘THE VIEWING POINT’
Dubai has a stunning new location to take in some of the city’s most spectacular sights in the form of The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour. The eye-catching, 70-metre structure spans out over Dubai Creek, with a 26m cantilever projecting out over the water giving unobstructed views across the Creek towards Downtown Dubai and back inland between the Address Grand twin towers.
hotelnewsme.com
ALL-NEW FOUR SEASONS RESORT AND RESIDENCES AT THE PEARL-QATAR OFFERS LUXURY LIVING AT ITS BEST
A unique lifestyle experience awaits as the all-new Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar begins accepting reservations in anticipation of its opening this spring. “As our portfolio of Four Seasons hotels, resorts and residences in the Middle East continues to grow, our second location in Doha is purposely...
hotelnewsme.com
EMBRACE DUBAI’S WINTER WEATHER AND GREAT FLAVORS AT YAMANOTE’S NEWEST LOCATION IN MIRDIF HILLS!
Dubai winter is here, and if you’re like us – you want to savour every minute of it. This season, Yamanote is making it easier for you to do just that, with its’ newly opened branch in Mirdif Hills. Yamanote’s newest spot offers us many reasons to...
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON MAKES THREE KEY APPOINTMENTS TO ITS MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA & TÜRKIYE TEAM
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) Hilton has announced the appointment of three senior executives to its Middle East, Africa & Türkiye (MEA&T) leadership team. Aligi Gardenghi has become Vice President, Operations, Arabian Peninsula, Marie-Louise Ek has been named Vice President, Human Resources, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye and Dean Murphy has become Senior Director, F&B Development, Operations & Openings, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye. Aligi, who has been with Hilton for more than 20 years, will lead luxury and full-service operations across more than 45 hotels in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. He has 15 years of experience with Hilton in the Middle East working across business development, revenue management, and marketing. Most recently, Aligi was instrumental in driving performance for more than 6,000 hotels in his position as Vice President, of Americas Marketing. The Italian executive has a wealth of experience across marketing, commercial, and revenue management and has held a range of senior positions at Hilton including Global Vice President, Marketing Performance and Insight; Vice President of Marketing, EMEA, and Commercial Director, MEA.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Davidoff Signature No. 1 Limited Edition Collection Set for Release
Davidoff has announced the return of a former regular production cigar, the Davidoff Classic No. 1, as a limited edition. The cigar is being re-released in a limited production run and will now be branded the Davidoff Signature No. 1. Davidoff Signature No. 1 is a 7 1/2 x 39...
Blind date: ‘I will for ever be the woman who denied him a crab bisque’
Katharine, 34, an accountant, meets Stephen, 41, a nurse
hotelnewsme.com
ERTH RESTAURANT PROUDLY LAUNCHES ITS IMMERSIVE TRIBUTE TO EMIRATI HOSPITALITY
Dedicated to carrying forward the vibrant and generous spirit of Emirati hospitality, Erth Restaurant is a trend setting and welcoming new culinary destination unlike any else in the UAE capital. Ideally located between the iconic Qasr Al Hosn, the oldest and most significant building in Abu Dhabi, and the Cultural...
hotelnewsme.com
A LUNAR NEW YEAR FEAST AWAITS AT NOVOTEL DUBAI AL BARSHA
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s latest Lunar New Year offer. As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha welcomes the Chinese New Year with a delectable dinner at the hotel’s alluring all day dining outlet, 365. On the 21st of January 2023 from 7pm to 11:30pm guests can indulge in a flavourful buffet filled with Chinese delicacies to make the memorable occasion. The colourful celebration promises to be filled with tantalising drinks, delicious dishes, and an overall festive vibe to mark the key calendar date.
hotelnewsme.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON ABU DHABI, GRAND CANAL INTRODUCES RENAY NEL AT SORSO FOR SCENES OF SOUL AND R&B
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is excited to announce Renay Nel as its new residency performer at Sorso. Renay presents a new performance showcase as a natural entertainer, whose warm sounds of Jazz and Soul are led by her powerful vocal range. Guests & patrons can expect intimate, live entertainment, exquisite mixology and luxury comforts in one of Abu Dhabi’s premium night venues.
