Hilton (NYSE: HLT) Hilton has announced the appointment of three senior executives to its Middle East, Africa & Türkiye (MEA&T) leadership team. Aligi Gardenghi has become Vice President, Operations, Arabian Peninsula, Marie-Louise Ek has been named Vice President, Human Resources, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye and Dean Murphy has become Senior Director, F&B Development, Operations & Openings, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye. Aligi, who has been with Hilton for more than 20 years, will lead luxury and full-service operations across more than 45 hotels in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. He has 15 years of experience with Hilton in the Middle East working across business development, revenue management, and marketing. Most recently, Aligi was instrumental in driving performance for more than 6,000 hotels in his position as Vice President, of Americas Marketing. The Italian executive has a wealth of experience across marketing, commercial, and revenue management and has held a range of senior positions at Hilton including Global Vice President, Marketing Performance and Insight; Vice President of Marketing, EMEA, and Commercial Director, MEA.

16 HOURS AGO