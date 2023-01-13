New Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou is taking center stage in the council chambers with a list of priorities, and not all of them align with the city’s current direction. “There are a lot of people in the community, as well as staff, that need to be reminded who it is that we’re representing and who it is that we’re working for,” she said. “I want to bring it back home: It’s about the residents in Palo Alto.”

