San Francisco, CA

New East Palo Alto city manager has roots in the community

This story was originally published in Saturday morning’s Daily Post. If you want the local news first, pick up the Daily Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. Daily Post Staff Writer. East Palo Alto City Council announced yesterday that it is hiring homegrown resident Melvin Gaines as...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Car accident claims local student

A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, crashed into another car driving on Blossom Hill Road on Sunday just before 10 a.m. Police are still investigating what happened. Scheetz was born...
PALO ALTO, CA
New mayor has a long “to do” list — helping La Comida, boosting small shopping areas, increasing code enforcement

New Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou is taking center stage in the council chambers with a list of priorities, and not all of them align with the city’s current direction. “There are a lot of people in the community, as well as staff, that need to be reminded who it is that we’re representing and who it is that we’re working for,” she said. “I want to bring it back home: It’s about the residents in Palo Alto.”
PALO ALTO, CA
Mudslide damages house, closes road

A mudslide damaged a house and closed a road in Belmont today (Jan. 14), but no injuries were reported. After days of near-constant rain, the hillside at 2847 San Juan Blvd. gave way today. San Juan between Cipriani Boulevard and Monte Cresta Drive are now closed. Police are telling motorists to use alternate routes.
BELMONT, CA

