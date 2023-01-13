PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars in southeast Portland left a driver dead Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. They found the driver of one of the cars dead at the scene. The other driver stayed at the scene until the police arrived.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO