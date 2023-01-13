Read full article on original website
High School Spotlight: Rosebuds roller derby
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While the Rose City Rollers kicked off their 16th season of roller derby in Portland this weekend, and a group of teenagers are making quite a bit of noise themselves. FOX 12′s Nick Krupke has the High School Spotlight with the Rosebuds All-Stars who are the...
Ways to join in on Portland’s MLK Day 2023 celebrations
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – There are many community events this year celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise highlights a few that you can still join in on!
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
‘A knife in the back’: Sam Adams denies HR complaints led to resignation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After resigning this week citing medical issues, new details are being released about Sam Adams’ sudden departure from Portland City Hall as Director of Strategic Innovations for Mayor Ted Wheeler. In an announcement Tuesday, the former Mayor of Portland cited his resignation was due...
Rep. Bonamici hit while crossing Portland street, full recovery expected: Comm Dir.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - U.S. Representative Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car Friday evening in Portland, but are expected to recover, according to her communications director, Natalie Crofts. At about 8:45 p.m., police responded to Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street after the report of...
Found: Portland woman has Kia stolen with sentimental items inside
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An observant viewer found and reported a stolen car on Saturday, after FOX 12 highlighted the story of a woman who lost precious memorabilia along with her vehicle on Wednesday in NE Portland while she was at work. The viewer said the car was damaged and...
Crash leaves one dead in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars in southeast Portland left a driver dead Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. They found the driver of one of the cars dead at the scene. The other driver stayed at the scene until the police arrived.
4 shootings in 4 months near Portland schools prompt city, school leaders to meet, discuss solutions
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After four shootings outside Portland schools in as many months, city and local leaders met Friday with PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero and members of the school board to discuss possible solutions. After the meeting, which was not open to the public, Guerrero said that several items...
Inside look at the Tillamook warehouse for the Oregon Food Bank
TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - As part of the Hunger Free Project, FOX 12 went out to the Tillamook branch of the Oregon Food Bank where they ask that you not only donate food and money, but your time to help those in our community. Inside the Tillamook warehouse for the...
65-year-old gets 10 years for Portland robberies with replica gun
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for two Portland robberies in 2021, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Michael Dizer was convicted of robbing two businesses with a replica handgun on Sept. 5 and 7 in 2021. On...
‘Do whatever it takes:’ Beaverton parents race against clock to find treatment for rare genetic disorder
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two-and-a-half-year-old Raiden Pham loves knocking down blocks and playing with his older sister Jordan. What you can’t see at first glance is he’s dealing with a rare genetic disorder called UBA5, which makes day-to-day life challenging for him and his parents Linda and Tommy Pham.
Police look for suspects in SE Portland armed robbery
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland Police is looking for suspects in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Plaid Pantry at the intersection of SE 122nd Ave. and Holgate Blvd.
Fallen tree knocks out power to PGE customers in Washington County
Aloha, Ore. (KPTV) - Power was knocked out for thousands of people in the Cooper Mountain-Aloha North neighborhood early Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 2:47 a.m. after a tree fell on a power line near Southwest Johnson Street and Southwest 182nd Avenue. The weight of the tree took down the power line and also partially took out a power pole.
21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
Northbound I-5 closed near Wilsonville due to overturned semi-truck
WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - An overturned semi-truck shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Monday morning. The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near milepost 282, by the French Prairie Rest Area. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed all lanes of northbound I-5 while emergency crews are on scene....
Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside healthcare workers picketing over staffing
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Friday night, healthcare workers flooded the streets near Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. While they were not on strike, they were voicing their concerns about what the group called staffing shortages in the medical field. Without the proper levels of staff, Nicole Brun-Cottan, an Acute...
Clark County Sheriff’s Office warning of ongoing phone scam
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of circulating phone scams where the caller impersonates law enforcement. According to the CCSO, residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Sergeant with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, stating that the person receiving the call has unpaid fines and they are requesting large sums of money to settle the debt.
