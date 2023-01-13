ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

High School Spotlight: Rosebuds roller derby

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While the Rose City Rollers kicked off their 16th season of roller derby in Portland this weekend, and a group of teenagers are making quite a bit of noise themselves. FOX 12′s Nick Krupke has the High School Spotlight with the Rosebuds All-Stars who are the...
PORTLAND, OR
Crash leaves one dead in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars in southeast Portland left a driver dead Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. They found the driver of one of the cars dead at the scene. The other driver stayed at the scene until the police arrived.
PORTLAND, OR
65-year-old gets 10 years for Portland robberies with replica gun

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for two Portland robberies in 2021, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Michael Dizer was convicted of robbing two businesses with a replica handgun on Sept. 5 and 7 in 2021. On...
PORTLAND, OR
Police look for suspects in SE Portland armed robbery

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland Police is looking for suspects in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Plaid Pantry at the intersection of SE 122nd Ave. and Holgate Blvd.
PORTLAND, OR
Fallen tree knocks out power to PGE customers in Washington County

Aloha, Ore. (KPTV) - Power was knocked out for thousands of people in the Cooper Mountain-Aloha North neighborhood early Monday morning. The outage was first reported at 2:47 a.m. after a tree fell on a power line near Southwest Johnson Street and Southwest 182nd Avenue. The weight of the tree took down the power line and also partially took out a power pole.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
PORTLAND, OR
Northbound I-5 closed near Wilsonville due to overturned semi-truck

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - An overturned semi-truck shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Monday morning. The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near milepost 282, by the French Prairie Rest Area. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed all lanes of northbound I-5 while emergency crews are on scene....
WILSONVILLE, OR
Man charged in Lents Neighborhood shooting that injured 1

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been charged and a gun has been seized in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in the Lents neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim with gunshot wounds.
PORTLAND, OR
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside healthcare workers picketing over staffing

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Friday night, healthcare workers flooded the streets near Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. While they were not on strike, they were voicing their concerns about what the group called staffing shortages in the medical field. Without the proper levels of staff, Nicole Brun-Cottan, an Acute...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clark County Sheriff’s Office warning of ongoing phone scam

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of circulating phone scams where the caller impersonates law enforcement. According to the CCSO, residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Sergeant with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, stating that the person receiving the call has unpaid fines and they are requesting large sums of money to settle the debt.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

