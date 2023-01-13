Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
pajaronian.com
Seacliff State Beach altered ‘significantly’
SEACLIFF—The tidal surge that ravaged Seacliff State Beach on Jan. 5 destroyed much of the park’s protective sea wall, all but destroyed the campground and ravaged the pier so severely that the entire structure is “actively failing” and likely beyond repair. That was the message Friday...
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide
BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road after 30-feet deep sink hole opens up nearby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County is still being hit hard by the storm systems moving through the Bay Area. Residents there are grappling with flooding, crumbling roads, and coastal damage as we head into the next round of heavy rainstorms. The rain has been coming down steadily for...
Student Lookout: Storm updates, Walnut Avenue Cafe & Downtown Fridays
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you updates, resources and information about the storms affecting Santa Cruz County, a great brunch spot downtown and some fun events to check out. Plus, a great $5 movie ticket student deal.
Scary drive over Golden Gate Bridge in atmospheric river storm
The Golden Gate Bridge sounded like it was screaming in protest on Saturday. One passenger took this video as the latest in the parade of atmospheric storms churned up high winds and heavy rain.
Capitola Village's magic has taken a beating, but you can help rekindle the #capitolalove
It's hard to visit Capitola Village and not come under its spell — and that makes it even harder for anyone who's felt the magic to see it in its current storm-ravaged state. And while our Santa Cruz County gem will always be vulnerable, we can all do our part to help the healing process by returning that love now.
‘Scared for their lives’: 3 rescued from car teetering precariously over cliff's edge in California
Three people escaped a potentially deadly situation on Friday when they were rescued from a car that was teetering precariously over the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County, California.
piedmontexedra.com
Another atmospheric river on the way for the weekend
Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are also possible throughout most of the Bay Area during the weekend, with more intense gusts likely at higher elevations. As a result, falling debris, downed power lines and downed trees are once again expected to threaten human life throughout the storm’s duration.
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding
FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
Phys.org
'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits
Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over a very wet three weeks, which have...
KSBW.com
Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
montereycountyweekly.com
PHOTOS: The storm brings big surf to Lovers Point.
The storms that continue to bring rain, wind and big swells to the California coast are not all disaster news. Besides bringing needed water, conditions are also opportunities for recreation, such as breaking waves at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove on Friday, Jan. 13.
Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires
Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
sanbenito.com
Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds
Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office expect showers throughout Friday before steadier rain arrives on Saturday. Most of the nine-county Bay Area could receive 3-4 inches of rain through Jan. 16.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Comments / 0