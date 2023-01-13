ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
pajaronian.com

Seacliff State Beach altered ‘significantly’

SEACLIFF—The tidal surge that ravaged Seacliff State Beach on Jan. 5 destroyed much of the park’s protective sea wall, all but destroyed the campground and ravaged the pier so severely that the entire structure is “actively failing” and likely beyond repair. That was the message Friday...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide

BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
BELMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Another atmospheric river on the way for the weekend

Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are also possible throughout most of the Bay Area during the weekend, with more intense gusts likely at higher elevations. As a result, falling debris, downed power lines and downed trees are once again expected to threaten human life throughout the storm’s duration.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding

FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Phys.org

'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits

Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over a very wet three weeks, which have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

PHOTOS: The storm brings big surf to Lovers Point.

The storms that continue to bring rain, wind and big swells to the California coast are not all disaster news. Besides bringing needed water, conditions are also opportunities for recreation, such as breaking waves at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove on Friday, Jan. 13.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires

Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds

Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office expect showers throughout Friday before steadier rain arrives on Saturday. Most of the nine-county Bay Area could receive 3-4 inches of rain through Jan. 16.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

