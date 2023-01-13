ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reflections on the Ponderosa Pine, Montana's State Tree

My love affair with the ponderosa pine started with trips through the forest, on my way to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. It continued with hiking and biking trips through Pattee Canyon, a short way from Missoula, Montana. Their height and orange-brown bark, scaly and large-patterned, drew me to them, but I knew little else about them.
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic

MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms

Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State

MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog

It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
FLORENCE, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
MISSOULA, MT
Summit Daily News

Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands

ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
BASALT, CO
Alt 95.7

Have You Read The Flathead Police Blotter Lately? It’s Bananas AF

Recently, I was taking a deep dive into some Montana police reports when I stumbled across the Flathead Police Blotter, and it's absolutely bananas. It's a guilty pleasure many of us have. Checking the local police roster, reading court cases, or just perusing the local police report. I'm not proud of it. It's akin to standing in line at the grocery store and flipping through the tabloids. Only when it comes to the Flathead Police Blotter, the tabloids might be more believable.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
KREX

23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
VAIL, CO
NBCMontana

UM campus search finds nothing suspicious after bomb threat

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from the University of Montana say a campus-wide search is complete following a bomb threat Monday morning. No suspicious devices were found on campus. Authorities say they will continue to monitor buildings and patrol the campus. They urge anyone on campus to be aware of...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Charged With Felony Aggravated DUI in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 8:00 a.m. on January 10th, 2023, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper responded to a vehicle crash located at mile marker 126 on Interstate 90. While responding, the trooper observed a silver vehicle driving slowly on the shoulder with its hazards on. When the...
MISSOULA, MT
