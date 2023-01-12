Read full article on original website
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateKent, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.
Devaluing teachers hurts America by hollowing out our education system: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Shame on those Akron teachers for thinking they deserve a living wage, for believing there’s something amiss with a society where first-year educators earn just a bit more than the guy who delivers pizza or a short-order cook at Denny’s. Never mind that these teachers spent...
Dozens attend the 1st Annual Eastside Chess Tournament in East Cleveland
Progress with Chess and the East Cleveland Public Library organized the event to help encourage and promote tournament chess in the community.
‘One of the hardest goodbyes’: Nauti Mermaid in Cleveland’s Warehouse District closes
The restaurant opened in 2004 and its owners took over in 2010. Its last day was Sunday, Jan. 8.
Cocky’s Bagels aren’t just for breakfast; it’s National Bagel Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Growing up, Keene Cockburn had a distaste for processed sandwich bread, so he asked his mother to make him sandwiches on “everything bagels” to fuel his athletic pursuits – a habit he continued through his college days on the basketball court. Once he...
Free Things to Do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron & Cleveland, Ohio
There are many free things to do on Sunday and Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio with your family this year. Free Things to Do on Sunday, Jan 15th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron. Akron-Summit County Public Library for an MLK...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
Missing mother from Barberton found safe in Jackson, Tenn., police confirm
The 25-year-old missing mother from Barberton was located in Jackson, Tenn. on Sunday by the Jackson Police Department, according to a news release from the Barberton Police Department.
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
In Chardon, a Dragon with a Message Has Some Neighbors Fuming
Kyan Bowman is locked in a three-year battle with City Hall
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly Likely
Plans are reportedly being discussed, among them the end of retail shops. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and ChronicleT.com.
Worst metro areas for bed bugs now includes Cleveland-Akron area
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland-Akron metro area has cracked the top five on a national list that really bites. Earlier this week, the pest control company Orkin released its annual list of bed bug cities and Cleveland-Akron metro area ranked fourth worst, up four spots from a year ago.
Some may not like it, but Progressive Field renovations are a good idea – Terry’s Talkin’ Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I still think of Progressive Field as “the new ballpark.”. When the renovations of what once was Jacobs Field are finished by 2025, it will seem like new. But the fact is the ballpark was opened in 1994. That’s 29 years ago. It’s the 11th oldest stadium among MLB’s 30 franchises.
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
Learn about kindergarten readiness Jan. 18
The kindergarten quandary will be discussed at The Lippman School at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at 750 White Pond Drive in Akron. Find out if your child is ready for kindergarten with Dr. David Steinweg, who is a licensed psychologist and local educational expert who specializes in the emotional, behavioral and learning needs of today’s families.
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
See renovation plans for Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians announced renovation projects Thursday for Progressive Field.
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
Crews battle flames in overnight building fire in Cleveland
Crews battled flames in a two-story building fire on Cleveland's eastside.
