American Airlines in late-January 2023 is expanding codeshare partnership with IndiGo, covering additional 13 routes to/from Delhi, operated by the latter. Planned codeshare service from 20JAN23 as follows. American Airlines operated by IndiGo. Delhi – Ahmedabad. Delhi – Amritsar. Delhi – Chennai. Delhi – Goa Dabolim.
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Guyana's upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction.
United Airlines during the weekend of 13JAN23’s schedule update filed preliminary changes for San Francisco – Sydney route. From 28OCT23, the airline plans to operate 14 weekly flights with 777-300ER during Northern winter 2023/24 season, instead of up to 10 weekly flights. Following schedule is effective 05NOV23 –...
