ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aeroroutes.com

American / IndiGo Expands Codeshare Service From late-Jan 2023

American Airlines in late-January 2023 is expanding codeshare partnership with IndiGo, covering additional 13 routes to/from Delhi, operated by the latter. Planned codeshare service from 20JAN23 as follows. American Airlines operated by IndiGo. Delhi – Ahmedabad. Delhi – Amritsar. Delhi – Chennai. Delhi – Goa Dabolim.
aeroroutes.com

United Expands San Francisco – Sydney Flights in NW23

United Airlines during the weekend of 13JAN23’s schedule update filed preliminary changes for San Francisco – Sydney route. From 28OCT23, the airline plans to operate 14 weekly flights with 777-300ER during Northern winter 2023/24 season, instead of up to 10 weekly flights. Following schedule is effective 05NOV23 –...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy