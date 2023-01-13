Read full article on original website
American / IndiGo Expands Codeshare Service From late-Jan 2023
American Airlines in late-January 2023 is expanding codeshare partnership with IndiGo, covering additional 13 routes to/from Delhi, operated by the latter. Planned codeshare service from 20JAN23 as follows. American Airlines operated by IndiGo. Delhi – Ahmedabad. Delhi – Amritsar. Delhi – Chennai. Delhi – Goa Dabolim.
Air China NS23 Australia Operations Update – 17JAN23
Air China as of Tuesday 17JAN23 filed operational frequencies for Australia service during Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Latest operational plan as follows. Beijing Capital – Melbourne 3 weekly A330-300 (Previously not reported, CA will resume this route from 01FEB23) CA165 PEK0105 – 1435MEL 333 135. CA166...
Air India Updates ex-Delta 777-200LR Operations in 2023
Air India recently filed additional changes to its planned 288-seater Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, as the ex-Delta aircraft enters service on additional routes. The ex-Delta 777-200LR aircraft since mid-December 2022 entered Mumbai – San Francisco operation, with 3 weekly flights, increasing to 4 from 26MAR23.
United Expands San Francisco – Sydney Flights in NW23
United Airlines during the weekend of 13JAN23’s schedule update filed preliminary changes for San Francisco – Sydney route. From 28OCT23, the airline plans to operate 14 weekly flights with 777-300ER during Northern winter 2023/24 season, instead of up to 10 weekly flights. Following schedule is effective 05NOV23 –...
THAI / Bangkok Airways Expands Codeshare Service in Jan 2023
Thai Airways International from mid-January 2023 is expanding codeshare service with Bangkok Airways, covering additional domestic routes operated by the latter. Planned codeshare service went into effect since 12JAN23 (approximate). Thai Airways International operated by Bangkok Airways. Koh Samui – Chiang Mai. Koh Samui – Hat Yai. Koh...
