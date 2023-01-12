ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Woman in her 20s dies after dog attack in Surrey

By Harry Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrlZK_0kDMgNe700
Police at the scene of the incident in Caterham on Thursday night. Photograph: Peter Macdiarmid/LNP

A woman in her 20s has been killed after reportedly being attacked by a dog in Surrey.

Officers were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham at 2.45pm on Thursday to reports of a dog attacking members of the public.

A formal identification is yet to take place, but the woman’s next of kin have been informed, according to Surrey police.

A second woman was taken to hospital with dog bites, but her condition is not life threatening.

Armed officers attended the scene, and were supported by police helicopters. They have detained seven dogs that are being kept under police custody.

Road closures are in place around the Gravelly Hill area and officers remain at the scene.

Ch Insp Alan Sproston of Surrey police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon. This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody.

“Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate.”

Comments / 5

Julio Ramirez
4d ago

Unfortunately this happens too many times Let's hold the owners responsible 10 years in prison for a life that's been taken

Reply
4
Suezy Nicholson
4d ago

really odd all of a sudden dogs are attacking people, more info on the dogs back ground would be useful. where they mistreated, thought to fight, abused. ?

Reply(2)
2
Related
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
New York Post

Georgia boy severely injured after being pulled off bike, attacked by pit bulls

Warning: Graphic images An 11-year-old boy is missing 70% of his scalp after he was pulled off his bike and attacked by three pit bulls while taking a ride through his Georgia neighborhood, his family said. The attack near Grovetown on Friday sent Justin Gilstrap to the hospital, suffering from a torn scalp and severe bites on both his legs, Columbia County deputies told WRDW. Justin nearly lost an ear and sustained a leg wound so severe, it could not be closed, according to a GoFundMe posted by his mother. He also was running a fever, according to GoFundMe. Justin’s cousin, Mason Aguilar, 11, made the...
GROVETOWN, GA
The Independent

Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run

India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
BBC

Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital

A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
The Independent

Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police

27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
The Independent

Mother nearly dies after 13-year-old bite turns into sepsis

A mother-of-two is looking forward to celebrating Christmas after miraculously escaping a double amputation following a gnat bite 13 years ago.Jorja Austin, 40, was mowing her lawn at her Basildon home in Essex in 2009 when she was bitten by a gnat.The stay-at-home mother had no idea that 13 years later she would be fighting for her life as a result of four ‘pinhole-sized’ bites on her right leg that never healed.She was then forced to give up her two children to state care due to continued ill health after contracting pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition that causes...
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
PORTLAND, OR
People

'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers

The body of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel was found on Dec. 26 in Denver The death of a teenage girl, whose body was found near an apartment-complex dumpster the day after Christmas, is being investigated by authorities in Colorado as a suspected homicide as her family looks for answers. The grim discovery was made the morning of Dec. 26 in Denver, Colo.'s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The victim was identified by family and police as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel. The girl's mother...
DENVER, CO
The Guardian

The Guardian

554K+
Followers
127K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy