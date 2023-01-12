Woman in her 20s dies after dog attack in Surrey

Police at the scene of the incident in Caterham on Thursday night. Photograph: Peter Macdiarmid/LNP

A woman in her 20s has been killed after reportedly being attacked by a dog in Surrey.

Officers were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham at 2.45pm on Thursday to reports of a dog attacking members of the public.

A formal identification is yet to take place, but the woman’s next of kin have been informed, according to Surrey police.

A second woman was taken to hospital with dog bites, but her condition is not life threatening.

Armed officers attended the scene, and were supported by police helicopters. They have detained seven dogs that are being kept under police custody.

Road closures are in place around the Gravelly Hill area and officers remain at the scene.

Ch Insp Alan Sproston of Surrey police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon. This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody.

“Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate.”