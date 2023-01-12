ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
M Henderson

What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive

Former McDonald's restaurant on West Lee Drive purchased. Former McDonald's restaurant, 355 West Lee DrivePhoto byM Henderson. The McDonald's Restaurant at 355 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has been sitting empty ever since the company moved to a location across the street. The newly developed Arlington Creek shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and West Lee was already home to wildly successful fast food restaurants like Atomic Burger, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Replacement for mac's grocery store in Jeanerette

Jeanerette, La (KADN)- Some communities have a grocery store on every major corner, but in Jeanerette that hasn't been the case. "It meant a lot to the community." "This was the only store in Jeanerette." It's been seven months since a fire destroyed mac's sugar city market. Kenneth Johnson says...
JEANERETTE, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23

Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
NEW ZION, LA
cenlanow.com

Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies

NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelocalpalate.com

Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year

Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
CREOLE, LA
wbrz.com

Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy