Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Dozens of volunteers help to restore historic African-American cemetery in honor of MLK Day
BATON ROUGE - Established in the mid 1800s, Sweet Olive Cemetery was the first cemetery for African Americans in the capital city. Nearly 200 years later, weeds are overgrown, graves are broken into pieces and piled on top of one another. "When we first started, the giant ragweed had taken...
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive
Former McDonald's restaurant on West Lee Drive purchased. Former McDonald's restaurant, 355 West Lee DrivePhoto byM Henderson. The McDonald's Restaurant at 355 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has been sitting empty ever since the company moved to a location across the street. The newly developed Arlington Creek shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and West Lee was already home to wildly successful fast food restaurants like Atomic Burger, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger.
wbrz.com
Crawfish season off to a good start; businesses say cold weather not affecting the mudbugs
Crawfish are hot and ready. It's the season many have been waiting for. "The season's looking pretty good. The catch is starting to come up, the fishermen are actually getting started, so we should see a very large influx of crawfish in the area soon," said Elvondae Raybon, owner of Pit-N-Peel.
Southern Scrap goes up in flames in Lower Ninth Ward
A fifty foot high mound of rubber tires caught fire Friday afternoon, burning into the night at the EMR Southern Recycling, known locally by its previous name Southern Scrap.
NOLA.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
kadn.com
Replacement for mac's grocery store in Jeanerette
Jeanerette, La (KADN)- Some communities have a grocery store on every major corner, but in Jeanerette that hasn't been the case. "It meant a lot to the community." "This was the only store in Jeanerette." It's been seven months since a fire destroyed mac's sugar city market. Kenneth Johnson says...
bigeasymagazine.com
Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23
Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
thelocalpalate.com
Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year
Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
KPLC TV
SWLA industry leaders, activists react to new evidence that Exxon predicted climate impacts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For decades, some in the oil and gas industry have tried to cast doubt on whether climate change was real. Documents from the 1970s show Exxon’s own scientists predicted global warming with surprising accuracy, while still telling the public there was uncertainty about the truth. And it continued when it became ExxonMobil.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House
Lunch specials featured Monday through Sunday at Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House on Airline Highway. Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HousePhoto byM Henderson. Frank's Restaurant and Smoke House at 8353 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge is a town staple for a home-style breakfast, seven days a week. Frank's also serves lunch.
LSU coed from Covington killed after being run over
A 19-year-old LSU student from the Northshore died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway in East Baton Rouge Parish.
wbrz.com
Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets. The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million. One lucky...
Comments / 0