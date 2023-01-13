ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
ValueWalk

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
US News and World Report

European Shares Near 9-Month High as New Year Rally Continues

(Reuters) -European shares hit a near nine-month high on Monday, albeit in light trading due to a U.S. holiday, with real estate and retail stocks helping offset losses in commodity-linked sectors. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.5% at 454.6 - its highest level since April 2022 - as global...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation report and considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose more than 5 basis points to 3.504%. The 30-year rate slipped by 5 basis points to 3.624%. The 2-year rate, meanwhile, added 8 basis point to trade at 4.224%.
NASDAQ

4 Stocks to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Consumer Sentiment

Soaring inflation has been crippling trade and people have been compelled to spend cautiously. However, prices have been cooling over the past couple of months, which has given a boost to consumer sentiment lately. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in January for the second consecutive month.
The Independent

FTSE 100 edges towards record levels after further gains

The FTSE 100 inched closer towards record levels on Monday but stopped short of an all-time high as progress continued at a glacial rate amid the absence of US trading.Trading in London was cautious but still continued its positive run as further declines in natural gas and crude oil prices helped support trading.London’s top index ended the day up 16 points, or 0.2%, at 7,860.07.The travel and leisure sector has been a strong performer since the start of the year, and once again it's out in front leading the gainers today on the mid-cap index, with easyJet and Carnival helping...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks climb as U.S. inflation print lifts appetite

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies and equities climbed on Monday as investors have seized on hints that easing U.S. inflation may give the Federal Reserve a leeway to scale back the size of its future interest rate hikes. Leading gains in the region, the Indonesian rupiah IDR=...
kalkinemedia.com

Australia shares hit 7-month peak on commodity, financial boost

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit their highest level in seven months on Monday, led by commodity and financial stocks after softer U.S. inflation data last week bolstered hopes of smaller rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose for the fourth straight session, ending 0.8%...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautious, BOJ faces crunch policy decision

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors waited nervously to see if the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week, while a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading. There were even rumours the...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Retakes $20K, Leading as Broad Crypto Rally Continues

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) 2023 surge continues, with the crypto now above $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week near the $17,000...
