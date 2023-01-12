A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region bringing snow and gusting winds. Over the next two days, southern Plymouth County to the Upper Cape could get 2 to 4 inches of snow. Areas from the North Shore to South Shore could get a coating to 2 inches. The farther west you go, the less of the flurries you’ll see through about midday Monday.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO