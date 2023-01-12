Read full article on original website
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
Winter weather advisory in effect as storm brings snow to parts of Mass.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region bringing snow and gusting winds. Over the next two days, southern Plymouth County to the Upper Cape could get 2 to 4 inches of snow. Areas from the North Shore to South Shore could get a coating to 2 inches. The farther west you go, the less of the flurries you’ll see through about midday Monday.
Slick driving conditions lead to spin-outs, crashes across Mass.
(WHDH) — Slippery driving conditions caused by a winter storm led to spin-outs and crashes across the state on Sunday. In Bourne, one driver skidded off the snow-covered snow and into the woods. In Beverly, another motorist went off the highway and crashed into a wooded area. Ans in...
Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
Connecticut State Police searching for wrong-way driver who fled after crashing into a cruiser
Connecticut State Police are searching for a wrong-way driver who allegedly drove away after crashing into a cruiser. The car was in the northbound land going south on I-91 in Hartford early Sunday morning, according to police. Officials say the trooper tried to position his cruiser to stop the vehicle,...
Casino-Style Gaming Yielded Record State Revenue in December
The state took in more in taxes and fees from casino-style gambling in December than in any other month on record, counting more than $28.76 million in revenue from last month’s gambling activity at Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, the Gaming Commission reported Tuesday. The...
Group faces civil rights penalties for race-motivated banner
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group accused of displaying “Keep New England White” banners from an overpass in New Hampshire faces state Civil Rights Act violations, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The complaints allege that on July 30, 2022, the Nationalist Social Club, also known...
Failed GOP candidate arrested on suspicion of orchestrating shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico, police say
(CNN) — A Republican former candidate for New Mexico’s legislature who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings that damaged homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for...
