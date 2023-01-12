ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Winter weather advisory in effect as storm brings snow to parts of Mass.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region bringing snow and gusting winds. Over the next two days, southern Plymouth County to the Upper Cape could get 2 to 4 inches of snow. Areas from the North Shore to South Shore could get a coating to 2 inches. The farther west you go, the less of the flurries you’ll see through about midday Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Casino-Style Gaming Yielded Record State Revenue in December

The state took in more in taxes and fees from casino-style gambling in December than in any other month on record, counting more than $28.76 million in revenue from last month’s gambling activity at Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, the Gaming Commission reported Tuesday. The...
EVERETT, MA
Group faces civil rights penalties for race-motivated banner

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group accused of displaying “Keep New England White” banners from an overpass in New Hampshire faces state Civil Rights Act violations, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The complaints allege that on July 30, 2022, the Nationalist Social Club, also known...
PORTSMOUTH, NH

