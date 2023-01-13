Read full article on original website
usaoathletics.com
#19 USAO Uses a Dozen Three's to Dispatch Wayland Baptist
CHICKASHA, Okla. – Saturday afternoon, the No. 19 ranked University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (16-1, 10-1 SAC) continued their dominance with a 72-65 victory against Wayland Baptist University (10-7, 6-5 SAC). The Drovers 16-1 start to the season is by far the best start to a season...
Oklahoma RB Announces Retirement From Football
Sooners walk-on running back Jaden Knowles announced on Saturday that he would be stepping away from the sport.
Oklahoma City University Announces Death Of Longtime Soccer Coach
Longtime Oklahoma City University soccer coach Brian Harvey has passed away, according to the school. Harvey was a founder of the university's men and women's soccer teams and put in 34 years as coach, winning more than 800 games.
Second caregiver of missing Oklahoma child arrested in Arizona
A second caregiver of a missing Oklahoma child has been taken into custody.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
The Moore American
OU adopts Chicago Statement on free speech
The University of Oklahoma recently adopted the Chicago Statement, a document that promotes free speech on campus. It has the support of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. In a press release, OU said the Chicago Statement coincides with OU’s existing policies on free expression and academic freedom, and...
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
yukonprogressnews.com
Supreme Court to hear appeal in fatal crash case
OKLAHOMA CITY – A Canadian County couple has appealed to the state’s highest court challenging a ruling in a civil suit stemming from a traffic collision near Yukon that killed their teenage daughter. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed Dec. 9 by attorneys representing the...
Search moves towards bodies of water for missing Cyril girl
The search for Athena, a missing Cyril girl continues as police officials confirm they are now moving towards bodies of water.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
kswo.com
Reported power outage in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting close to 500 customers are without power in Lawton. According to the company’s outage map, the area North of Meadow Brook Drive between 38th street and 53rd street is being affected. PSO says the outage began at...
OHP: Worker moved just seconds before car crashed into barrier, truck
As you are out and about on Oklahoma roadways, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol want to remind you of the state's 'move over' law.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops to OK
One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.
NE OKC: High speed crash leaves one dead
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed they are working a confirmed fatality accident at NW 13th and Lottie.
Hit & Run Accidents Are Peak Lawton
Lawton is known for many things. Gateway to the Wichita Mountains, the availability of amazing Indian tacos, the good 'ole boy network, and dim-witted politicians. It's a small leap from what Lawton was known for thirty years ago... Pawn shops, violent crime, fast food, the good 'ole boy network, and dim-witted politicians... but there's one thing that is somehow talked about by no one and everyone at the same time.
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested
CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
