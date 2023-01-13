ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

usaoathletics.com

#19 USAO Uses a Dozen Three's to Dispatch Wayland Baptist

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Saturday afternoon, the No. 19 ranked University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (16-1, 10-1 SAC) continued their dominance with a 72-65 victory against Wayland Baptist University (10-7, 6-5 SAC). The Drovers 16-1 start to the season is by far the best start to a season...
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
The Moore American

OU adopts Chicago Statement on free speech

The University of Oklahoma recently adopted the Chicago Statement, a document that promotes free speech on campus. It has the support of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. In a press release, OU said the Chicago Statement coincides with OU’s existing policies on free expression and academic freedom, and...
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Supreme Court to hear appeal in fatal crash case

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Canadian County couple has appealed to the state’s highest court challenging a ruling in a civil suit stemming from a traffic collision near Yukon that killed their teenage daughter. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed Dec. 9 by attorneys representing the...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Reported power outage in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting close to 500 customers are without power in Lawton. According to the company’s outage map, the area North of Meadow Brook Drive between 38th street and 53rd street is being affected. PSO says the outage began at...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Hit & Run Accidents Are Peak Lawton

Lawton is known for many things. Gateway to the Wichita Mountains, the availability of amazing Indian tacos, the good 'ole boy network, and dim-witted politicians. It's a small leap from what Lawton was known for thirty years ago... Pawn shops, violent crime, fast food, the good 'ole boy network, and dim-witted politicians... but there's one thing that is somehow talked about by no one and everyone at the same time.
LAWTON, OK
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
CYRIL, OK

