postnewsgroup.com
Nat Bates, First Elected to Richmond Council in 1967, Bids ‘Final Farewell’
(Former Richmond City Councilmember Nat Bates, who at age 91 was the nation’s oldest elected official, penned this farewell speech for his final day in office Jan. 10, 2023.) After serving this great City of Richmond twice as its mayor, several times as vice mayor, and many years as...
sfstandard.com
Black Employees Demand Disciplinary Action for Health Director Who Didn’t Disclose Income
San Francisco’s Black Employee Alliance, which represents more than 500 city employees, is demanding disciplinary action for a top public health official who was found working for a city-funded nonprofit without proper authorization. The alliance filed a report to the Civil Grand Jury last week asking for an investigation...
Contra Costa Herald
DA says 2021 use of force by Antioch Police Officers was lawful
Following investigation of in-custody death of Arturo Gomez Calel; while on meth attempted to break into occupied vehicles, struggled with and was tased by police. Mayor Thorpe used incident to push his police reforms at special Friday meeting later that week. By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office...
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
KTVU FOX 2
Student administered Narcan after suspected overdose at Lafayette High School
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A suspected drug overdose occurred at an East Bay high school Friday with a student being administered Narcan, officials said. Around 10 a.m. at Acalanes High School, staff administered the naloxone medication successfully to a student having a medical emergency. First responders also arrived at the school and provided additional treatment and transported the student to the hospital.
sfstandard.com
SF Paid $25 Million to Revoked, Suspended, Delinquent Nonprofits
San Francisco doled out more than $25 million in taxpayer dollars last year to dozens of charities that were blocked by state law from receiving or spending funds, an investigation by The Standard has found. In what appears to be a citywide lack of due diligence, 18 departments—including Children, Youth...
Rent relief is eligible to people making as much as $141,550 in Silicon Valley city
(The Center Square) – In a California city where the school district asked for community members to rent rooms to teachers who they said couldn't afford housing, a person making $141,550 is eligible for a rent and relief program paid for with taxpayer dollars. The city of Milpitas is...
KTVU FOX 2
Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
sfstandard.com
Scandal-Ridden SF Garbage Collector May Lose One of Its Contracts With the City
Recology, the scandal-plagued garbage company that has collected refuse from San Francisco for almost a century, could lose one of its near-monopoly contracts with the city, according to a city official. While this may be the first time since the 1930s that Recology or one of its subsidiaries has not...
Two arrested for possession of multiple firearms, narcotics
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for possession of firearms and narcotics following a traffic stop on Friday, according to Santa Rosa police. At around 1:30 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations in the area of Sonoma Avenue and Farmers Lane. The officer conducted a probable cause search […]
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a month
Hundreds of people dream of starting a new life in San Francisco, but only a few of them know that the city has its own pros and cons. On one hand, there are many payment programs to benefit people and on the other hand, the costs of living are extremely high.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
goldrushcam.com
Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin
January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
2 San Francisco MS-13 members sentenced for roles in murder, other crimes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two members of the MS-13 gang’s San Francisco chapter were sentenced to prison time for their roles in crimes including a murder and cover-up, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Kevin Guatemala Zepeda, aka "Mision," received 17 years and Fernando Romero Bonilla, aka "Black," was sentenced to seven. The […]
SFGate
University: Student stabbed on bus because she is Asian
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (AP) — A 56-year-old woman has been charged after an 18-year-old Indiana University student repeatedly was stabbed in the head on a public bus in an attack the school says was because the victim is Asian. The victim told investigators she was standing and waiting for the...
kymkemp.com
Lake Mendocino: Holding Back the Water
As storms drop large amounts of rain on the region, for now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the...
goldrushcam.com
Two Alameda County Residents Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute After 1 Pound of Heroin and Cocaine, and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
January 15, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO – Melvin Alexis Diaz Arteaga appeared in federal court to face an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute. fentanyl and possessing fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute it, and Luis Almicar Erazo-Centeno also appeared to face the indictment’s charges against him of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and for accessory after the fact, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The indictment also charges Diaz Arteaga with two counts of distributing methamphetamine, including one occurring in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.
2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
Santa Rosa homeless man with ‘zip gun' arrested on felony warrant
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An improvised firearm — also known as a “zip gun” — was found on a homeless man who was arrested Thursday in Santa Rosa on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. The Santa Rosa Police Department received a call at 4:06 p.m. regarding an adult man vandalizing a fence outside a […]
SFist
Creepy: 'Skeletonized' Remains Found In Long-Shuttered Building on UC Berkeley Campus
Human remains — basically just a skeleton — were found in a building on the UC Berkeley campus earlier this week, and so far there's no explanation or identification of the remains. UC Berkeley officials informed students this week that some "skeletonized" human remains were found in a...
