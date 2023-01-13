Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Document that separates Biden, Trump
One of the many problems with having former President Donald Trump around is that it becomes extremely difficult to assess normal misbehavior. It’s a significant reminder of how Trump continues to corrupt the nation’s politics. That, so far at least, is the story behind the revelation that President...
Bryan College Station Eagle
America's secrets must be better protected
“How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible. And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods. By that, I mean, names of people who helped or et cetera. And it’s just totally irresponsible.”. — President Joe Biden, speaking to Scott...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Federal prosecutors will decide whether to indict Hunter Biden — but Republicans have legalities of his charges wrong
It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.
msn.com
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Of course DOJ should investigate Biden’s documents
After months of bashing the Justice Department for going after the former president, Republicans are welcoming an investigation into the current one. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he would be appointing a special prosecutor to investigate how and why classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time in the Obama administration remained in his possession.
Biden takes swipe at Second Amendment supporters: 'You need F-15s' to take on the federal government
President Biden said gun-rights advocates wouldn;t stand a chance against the federal government with an assault weapon
DC poised to soften penalties for carjacking, other violent crimes, despite mayor's veto
The D.C. Council is set to pass sweeping criminal justice reform legislation that will nearly eliminate all mandatory minimum sentences and soften penalties for many violent crimes.
Americans are less confident in their economic futures than ever before — and the rest of the world is right there with them
An all-time low 36% of Americans are confident their families will be better off economically in five years, a survey finds.
How George Orwell’s Animal Farm is helping Ukraine 76 years on
A first edition Ukrainian language copy of George Orwell’s Animal Farm is set to go on sale to raise money for a charity supporting refugees who fled the Russian invasion.The Ukrainian translation of the seminal satire of the Russian revolution was the only one to feature a foreword from Orwell – written at the behest of his publisher, who felt the author should introduce himself to the edition’s intended audience of Ukrainians displaced by the Second World War.Ihor Sevcenko, who translated the book, told Orwell that these “poor people with strained nerves” could be “extremely self-conscious and sensitive, especially as...
Bryan College Station Eagle
House Republicans united on border policy focus
WASHINGTON — Despite Republican Conference divisions laid bare by a weeklong internal battle for speaker, the party has emerged united on plans to focus this year on immigration issues and oversight of the Biden administration’s border policies. Republicans in both camps during those speaker votes underscored the need...
