Arizona State

Bryan College Station Eagle

Document that separates Biden, Trump

One of the many problems with having former President Donald Trump around is that it becomes extremely difficult to assess normal misbehavior. It’s a significant reminder of how Trump continues to corrupt the nation’s politics. That, so far at least, is the story behind the revelation that President...
DELAWARE STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

America's secrets must be better protected

“How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible. And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods. By that, I mean, names of people who helped or et cetera. And it’s just totally irresponsible.”. — President Joe Biden, speaking to Scott...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Of course DOJ should investigate Biden’s documents

After months of bashing the Justice Department for going after the former president, Republicans are welcoming an investigation into the current one. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he would be appointing a special prosecutor to investigate how and why classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time in the Obama administration remained in his possession.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

How George Orwell’s Animal Farm is helping Ukraine 76 years on

A first edition Ukrainian language copy of George Orwell’s Animal Farm is set to go on sale to raise money for a charity supporting refugees who fled the Russian invasion.The Ukrainian translation of the seminal satire of the Russian revolution was the only one to feature a foreword from Orwell – written at the behest of his publisher, who felt the author should introduce himself to the edition’s intended audience of Ukrainians displaced by the Second World War.Ihor Sevcenko, who translated the book, told Orwell that these “poor people with strained nerves” could be “extremely self-conscious and sensitive, especially as...
Bryan College Station Eagle

House Republicans united on border policy focus

WASHINGTON — Despite Republican Conference divisions laid bare by a weeklong internal battle for speaker, the party has emerged united on plans to focus this year on immigration issues and oversight of the Biden administration’s border policies. Republicans in both camps during those speaker votes underscored the need...
TENNESSEE STATE

