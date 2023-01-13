Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Citizen Rescuers Were Trapped In Cab Of Vehicle At Keyhole When Plunged Through Ice
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Mark Caughlan took over as chief ranger for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, he began scheduling trainings for rangers across the Cowboy State. One of those sessions – for ice water rescues – became even more relevant in...
KELOLAND TV
Armed robbery; scams; new Smithsonian exhibit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police are searching for a robbery suspect. The Watertown Police Department announced a 44-year-old man is behind bars after...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Police searching for armed robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery, according to a post on their Facebook page. Police say the suspect robbed a convenience store at 1909 N. Lacrosse Street. Witnesses on scene described him as a Native American male standing...
KELOLAND TV
A new start for Cheyenne Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne Crossing is a Black Hills staple and one of the longest-running businesses in the area. Over the years it’s served many purposes and experienced many challenges, including a recent fire. Cheyenne Crossing has been around for more than a century. It was...
kotatv.com
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St. Police say a man was walking without the use of a...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
