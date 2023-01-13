ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston County, WY

newslj.com

Leery of open forum, water group struggles to inform public

CHEYENNE—Members of a working group created by Gov. Mark Gordon to “disseminate information” and “act as a sounding board for the public and stakeholders” regarding Colorado River Compact issues reported Monday mounting public frustration about access to information. The Colorado River Working Group, formed in...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Former Casper mayor becomes Natrona commissioner

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A couple of weeks ago, Natrona County swore in two new commissioners. And one of them is already the chairman. So how did this rookie to the Board become the leader so fast?. Newly elected commissioner Steven Freel got elected as chairman of the...
CASPER, WY
newslj.com

State updates standards to lighten teacher loads

GILLETTE —After receiving concerns about ever-growing teacher workloads, the State Board of Education has started to comb through and narrow the number of teaching standards instructors and students deal with every school day. The process also builds equity and consistency in districts throughout Wyoming. So far, math and science...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

ERAP funds still available to previous and new applicants

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Housing assistance still is available to previous Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants and those who never applied. ERAP has set aside $8.6 million for housing stability services available to ERAP recipients and households that have not previously received funding. That funding is scheduled to be available until June.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne March, Other Events Mark MLK Day/Equality Day In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming was far from the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. But residents and businesses here observe the day set aside to honor the movement’s highest-profile leader – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It’s a problem that’s demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency’s bleeding of personnel.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: They’re Off And Running In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A resolution to ban electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035?. Oh, yeah. The exact opposite of California’s ban on internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. Looks like the legislative session that got underway last week will not disappoint. Buckle...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Rotary members step in after squatters damage Casper man’s home

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man, described as kind and sweet, found himself in a difficult situation after some people ended up squatting in his garage. “He was born with diminished intellectual capabilities,” said Rotary Club of Casper’s president elect Dan O’Dell. “He’s a sweet guy … and he’s easily manipulated.”
CASPER, WY
Fairfield Sun Times

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
MONTANA STATE
newslj.com

Effort to take duties from secretary of state revived

CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For at least one of Wyoming’s 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 session.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Child Support Payments Would Increase 12% Under Proposed Legislation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A legislative committee has advanced a proposal that would raise recommended child support payments in Wyoming by about 12%. House Bill 12 cleared the Wyoming Legislature’s House Judiciary Committee during its Monday meeting with a 7-2 vote of approval and now...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Post-Herrera, Wyoming seeks hunting pacts with tribes

Until now Monte Mills had never seen a state try to promulgate rules that stem directly from Herrera v. Wyoming, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that recognized a Crow tribal member’s right to hunt unoccupied, off-reservation land ceded by a 1868 treaty. On Thursday, Mills, who directs the University...
WYOMING STATE

