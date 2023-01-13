HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO