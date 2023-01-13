Read full article on original website
Related
newslj.com
Leery of open forum, water group struggles to inform public
CHEYENNE—Members of a working group created by Gov. Mark Gordon to “disseminate information” and “act as a sounding board for the public and stakeholders” regarding Colorado River Compact issues reported Monday mounting public frustration about access to information. The Colorado River Working Group, formed in...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Former Casper mayor becomes Natrona commissioner
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A couple of weeks ago, Natrona County swore in two new commissioners. And one of them is already the chairman. So how did this rookie to the Board become the leader so fast?. Newly elected commissioner Steven Freel got elected as chairman of the...
newslj.com
State updates standards to lighten teacher loads
GILLETTE —After receiving concerns about ever-growing teacher workloads, the State Board of Education has started to comb through and narrow the number of teaching standards instructors and students deal with every school day. The process also builds equity and consistency in districts throughout Wyoming. So far, math and science...
cowboystatedaily.com
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
newslj.com
ERAP funds still available to previous and new applicants
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Housing assistance still is available to previous Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants and those who never applied. ERAP has set aside $8.6 million for housing stability services available to ERAP recipients and households that have not previously received funding. That funding is scheduled to be available until June.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne March, Other Events Mark MLK Day/Equality Day In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming was far from the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. But residents and businesses here observe the day set aside to honor the movement’s highest-profile leader – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cowboy State Daily Provides Most Comprehensive Legislative Coverage In History of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. First, welcome to new subscribers. We’ve topped 41,000 subscribers on our morning newsletter. If you just joined us, welcome. Last month when we started planning our legislative coverage, our goals were two-fold:. Provide the most comprehensive coverage of the session...
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
newslj.com
Some legislators want Wyoming to 'phase out' electric vehicles by 2035
JACKSON — Wyoming legislators want the Cowboy State to “phase out” the sale of electric vehicles by 2035, the same year the U.S. West Coast plans to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars, trucks and SUVs. General Motors also plans to stop selling new...
Wyoming Dr. Give 14 Reasons To NOT Expand State Medicaid
Once again a Medicaid expansion bill is before the Wyoming legislative body. To ensure that we are getting both sides of the Medicaid expansion argument, a Wyoming doctor has laid out 14 reasons that he opposes expansion and why Wyoming should avoid it. 1. Medicaid Expansion has no "volume knob"....
cowboystatedaily.com
Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It’s a problem that’s demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency’s bleeding of personnel.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: They’re Off And Running In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A resolution to ban electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035?. Oh, yeah. The exact opposite of California’s ban on internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. Looks like the legislative session that got underway last week will not disappoint. Buckle...
oilcity.news
Rotary members step in after squatters damage Casper man’s home
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man, described as kind and sweet, found himself in a difficult situation after some people ended up squatting in his garage. “He was born with diminished intellectual capabilities,” said Rotary Club of Casper’s president elect Dan O’Dell. “He’s a sweet guy … and he’s easily manipulated.”
Fairfield Sun Times
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
newslj.com
Effort to take duties from secretary of state revived
CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that...
Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
cowboystatedaily.com
Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For at least one of Wyoming’s 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 session.
cowboystatedaily.com
Child Support Payments Would Increase 12% Under Proposed Legislation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A legislative committee has advanced a proposal that would raise recommended child support payments in Wyoming by about 12%. House Bill 12 cleared the Wyoming Legislature’s House Judiciary Committee during its Monday meeting with a 7-2 vote of approval and now...
Post-Herrera, Wyoming seeks hunting pacts with tribes
Until now Monte Mills had never seen a state try to promulgate rules that stem directly from Herrera v. Wyoming, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that recognized a Crow tribal member’s right to hunt unoccupied, off-reservation land ceded by a 1868 treaty. On Thursday, Mills, who directs the University...
Comments / 0