Donna Brownlee
1d ago
YOU would Rather WASTE ALL THAT FOOD Instead of Giving IT to People in NEED! WHAT A SHAME!! I'M Glad it went to the People!!

Gina Mercer
1d ago
So a CRUISE ship, which one would assume would have humans consuming the food on board, violated some policy by giving food to people on land, not on the cruise? Wtf is really wrong with people?

BBC
Scottish teachers begin 16-day wave of rolling strikes
Teachers are launching a fresh wave of rolling strikes across Scotland as a union leader warned there was no end in sight to the current pay dispute. Over the next 16 days the action will affect two local authorities a day, starting on Monday with Glasgow and East Lothian. The...
BBC
Ferry fares frozen for six months to help remote communities
Fares on ferries serving some of the most remote communities in Scotland will be frozen for six months, the Scottish government has confirmed. Ticket prices on the Northern Isles, Clyde and Hebrides ferry networks will be held at current levels from April until the end of September. The move is...
Migrants who arrive on cross-Channel dinghies will face 'rapid removal' from UK
Channel migrants will face an automatic ban on making asylum claims under tough new immigration measures being drawn up by Suella Braverman, the Daily Mail can reveal.
Tiny upstate town faced with NYC-like migrant influx: ‘Won’t take many to overwhelm the system’
JAMESTOWN, NY — In this small town — about as far as one can get from the southern border without entering Canada — residents are bracing for an influx of migrants that could cause a crisis similar to the one that has New York City facing a fiscal cliff. “If a city of 8 million people can be overwhelmed by a couple thousand migrants, imagine what a couple hundred can do to overwhelm a small rural community upstate?” warned state Sen. George Borrello (R-Jamestown). “It wouldn’t take many migrants to overwhelm the system,” he added. At least 35 migrants from Colombia are...
BBC
No ambulance to meet helicopter patient at hospital
A patient was airlifted to Glasgow Airport as no ambulances were available for a 300 yard transfer from the helipad at an East Ayrshire hospital. The individual, who was picked up by an air ambulance on Arran, was then driven 26 miles from the airport back to Crosshouse Hospital, near Kilmarnock.
The strangest things left by guests in a Travelodge
The budget hotel brand has shared a sneak peak into the 2022 Lost and Found office, noting that anything not claimed in three months is donated to the local British Heart Foundation charity shop.
Look: British care home resident attempting knitting world record
A resident at an assisted living facility in Britain is getting help from members of the community and as far away as New Zealand in her project to set a Guinness World Record for the longest knitted chain.
Guilty! We Book Aisle & Window Seats On Narrowbody Domestic Flights
I feel attacked! The Washington Post wrote an article about couples who book aisle and window seats. I have no shame in admitting that I book a window and aisle seat, hoping we’ll have a less than 100% full flight and the middle seat will remain empty. According to...
The DWP’s generosity to disabled people
Re your editorial (The Guardian view on disability and living costs: ministers must close the gap, 6 January), don’t worry about disabled people – we all got a letter from the DWP saying we were getting a whole £10 Christmas bonus. It also explained that we’d be sanctioned if we were paid it twice and didn’t report the discrepancy, just in case anyone’s worried that we’re gaming the system.
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC
Orchard House Foods: Ex-workers owed thousands in redundancy pay
Workers who lost their jobs at a food and drinks factory claim they are being "ignored" by their former employers who owe them thousands in redundancy pay. Orchard House Foods, which supplies the likes of M&S, Tesco and Pret A Manager, closed its Gateshead plant in December. Former employees said...
Anger Over In-Laws Offering To Clean Couple's 'Dirty' Apartment
The woman's mother-in-law went behind her back to complain it was "dirty" and even offered to come and clean it while she was away.
Labour calls for halt to ‘shameful’ forced installation of prepayment meters
Ed Miliband accuses government of ‘dereliction of duty’ and demands extra support for households
Jack confirms UK Government to block Scottish gender recognition reforms
The UK Government is to block controversial reforms of the gender recognition process passed by Holyrood, in a move branded by Nicola Sturgeon as a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish Parliament.She hit out after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed he would make an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998.It is the first time the UK Government has sought such an order, which will now prevent the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from going forward for royal assent, and the move will only further increase tension between the Scottish and UK governments.Announcing his decision Mr Jack said: “After thorough and...
Rishi Sunak blocks Scotland’s gender recognition legislation
Rishi Sunak’s government has blocked legislation passed by the Scottish parliament that would make Scotland the first part of the UK to introduce a self-identification system for people who want to change gender. The Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, announced that he would use section 35 of the Scotland Act...
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
Woman says town is now so posh she can no longer go to the shops in her pyjamas
A woman says her hometown has been gentrified to the point that people stare at her when she wears a tracksuit. Andzelika Luse has lived on the Acton Gardens estate in South Acton for her entire life, but says it has changed beyond recognition. Over the years, she says, playgrounds...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
BBC
Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss
Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
