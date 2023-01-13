Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado
Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
weather5280.com
Denver & Colorado's snowfall forecast: Impactful snow is on the way, especially north and east of the city
Our eyes remain on the system to hit tomorrow, Tuesday, through Wednesday. As we have discussed previously, the biggest impact is all up to what is now any minor changes to position and speed of the storm as it develops over southeastern Colorado. If that storm develops a touch north...
Very Rare Racoon Spent a Crazy 3 Weeks Within a Colorado Kohl’s
It's hard to believe, by the noise this rare wild animal makes, that it took three weeks to get the little guy out of the store. Many people like Kohl's, maybe he wanted in on the deals. When you hear that a "cat" was in a Colorado store for three...
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
Winter Camping Alert: Stay the Night in a Colorado Igloo
If winter camping is your thing, you will want to stay in an igloo this winter in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife have created a couple of igloos that you can reserve this winter to camp in and it looks like a fun time. When life gives you more than...
Hundreds of exotic predators roam Colorado plains at world's largest wild animal sanctuary
Did you know that hundreds of exotic predators call northeastern Colorado home?. The Wild Animal Sanctuary, which operates three locations in Colorado (in Springfield, Craig, and Keenesburg) and one in Texas, provides a home to over 650 rescued animals, including lions, tigers, bears, wolves, leopards, and other large carnivores. The...
fairviewlending.com
Nightly rental market following in footsteps of Colorado Pot market
Data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analytics firm, show as of October 2022, the number of future nights booked—a real-time indicator of the health of the short-term rental industry—was up 15.8% year-over-year. At the same time, anyone in the short-term rental business has noticed a substantial drop in bookings. How can nights booked be up 16%, while property owners are seeing a huge drop in demand? How does this scenario relate to the Colorado Pot market?
Gyms Get Crowded in the New Year — But It’s Worse in Colorado
Each January, gyms are flooded with people hoping to fulfill their fitness-related New Year's resolutions. Colorado recreation centers aren't immune to this crowding — in fact, our state might even have it worse. USBettingReport.com recently analyzed Google Search Trends to see which states are searching for "gyms near me"...
KDVR.com
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Is it Legal in Colorado to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?
There are all kinds of laws regarding safe driving in Colorado, and it's important to be knowledgeable in regards to them in order to avoid a ticket, as well as to be as safe as possible behind the wheel. At the same time, there are all kinds of things we've...
This Colorado Bourbon Ranked Among the Top 10 Best for 2022
Personally, I love bourbon and American whiskeys. On the rocks or in a cocktail, the spirit is great. However, I prefer my bourbon neat. Over the past few years, I have had my share of bourbon and whiskey and there are some I prefer more than others as certain drinks.
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
