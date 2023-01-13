ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Video shows migrant being slammed to ground during El Paso arrest

Federal officials are investigating an incident captured on video in which a Border Patrol agent slammed a migrant to the ground in El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection said Saturday. Over the past few months, the border city has struggled to accommodate tens of thousands of migrants fleeing economic collapse, poverty and authoritarian rule.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Sleeping on streets, desperate for work: Challenges migrants face under Title 42

EL PASO, Texas — A trio of Venezuelan migrants who crossed into the US illegally endured a harrowing first few days in Texas — sleeping on rainy streets and trying to scrounge up enough money to head elsewhere for work. Ana Gabriela Garcia, her husband and their travel companion Edgar Rodriguez recounted their first week stateside after admitting they risked it all to jump the border illegally when Title 42 was suddenly extended. “We came illegally through a gate in the border wall,” Garcia told The Post during an interview in an El Paso church on Thursday. “We know the risks …...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants linked to crimes in El Paso including drugs, theft and gun threats

Migrants in El Paso, Texas — the current epicenter of the border crisis — have been linked to serious and violent crimes including car theft, gun threats and drug trafficking, according to local police. The latest incident involved a Venezuelan migrant who was attempting to sell cocaine to other border crossers Sunday, according to El Paso Police Department. The alleged dealer, Yovani Jose Sanchez, was turned in by other migrants who are camped out and sleeping near the city’s Sacred Heart Church. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail, while four other migrants accused of being associated with his business...
EL PASO, TX
US News and World Report

Biden to Expedite Deportation Relief for Migrants Caught up in Labor Abuses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will speed up the deportation relief process for immigrants in the United States illegally who witness or experience labor abuses, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday. The streamlined process, outlined in a new webpage, aims to encourage immigrants to cooperate...
WASHINGTON STATE
Evan Crosby

10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

El Paso, TX. - The City of El Paso has a population of nearly 700,000 and anchors a metro area of closing in on 1 million people. The El Paso region has a diversified economy that is comprised of international trade, health care, government, military, service sectors, and tourism.
EL PASO, TX
Refinery29

The Mass Deportations of Haitians in the Dominican Republic Is Anti-Black History Repeating Itself

When I first read Edwidge Danticat’s “Create Dangerously,” I was struck by her understanding that the proverbial “immigrant artist at work” is forever charged with bearing witness when our root homelands are plagued by poverty, systemic oppression, and state violence. “Every time there was a political murder, a young aspiring intellectual from the neighborhood would suggest someone put on a play,” she wrote about the legend of resistance in her native Port-au-Prince, Haiti, which shares a border with my parents’ country of origin in the Dominican Republic. As a young writer finding my voice under a violent tradition of forced migration inherited over eons, Danticat gave me license to speak with liberty and justice. However, when Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the enactment of Decree No. 668-22 in November 2022, it didn’t inspire me to write. Instead, it rendered me embarrassed.
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Congresswoman Leger Fernandez Delivered Millions from DC Back to New Mexico, where is the pork for Southern New Mexico?

Congresswoman Leger Fernández helped pass the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill to fund the government and brought the DC Bacon home to New Mexico. The bill included $23,552,000 in specific Community Project Funding for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. It also included numerous other provisions she championed, including an additional $1.45 billion for wildfire relief, to uplift New Mexico communities and strengthen our democracy.
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

Authorities intercept 2 dozen migrants at Virginia Key

MIAMI - As many as 70 Haitian migrants were rescued off the coast of Virginia Key Thursday. The migrants were at sea for five days. Emergency responders told CBS4 they are shaken up. They gave them blankets, food and water."Life is the number one priority right now. Making sure that everyone is okay, accounted for and that they are in good health," said Michael Silva with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They took one man to Jackson Memorial Hospital, doctors treated him for hypothermia. Twenty one adults and four youths are in custody. Good Samaritans helped the migrants until the Coast...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy