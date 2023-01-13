When I first read Edwidge Danticat’s “Create Dangerously,” I was struck by her understanding that the proverbial “immigrant artist at work” is forever charged with bearing witness when our root homelands are plagued by poverty, systemic oppression, and state violence. “Every time there was a political murder, a young aspiring intellectual from the neighborhood would suggest someone put on a play,” she wrote about the legend of resistance in her native Port-au-Prince, Haiti, which shares a border with my parents’ country of origin in the Dominican Republic. As a young writer finding my voice under a violent tradition of forced migration inherited over eons, Danticat gave me license to speak with liberty and justice. However, when Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the enactment of Decree No. 668-22 in November 2022, it didn’t inspire me to write. Instead, it rendered me embarrassed.

4 DAYS AGO