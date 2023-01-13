Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Governor Greg Abbott criticized President Biden to his face during a trip to survey the border in El PasoJalyn SmootTexas State
US News and World Report
Biden to Expedite Deportation Relief for Migrants Caught up in Labor Abuses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will speed up the deportation relief process for immigrants in the United States illegally who witness or experience labor abuses, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday. The streamlined process, outlined in a new webpage, aims to encourage immigrants to cooperate...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Illegal immigrant fugitives wanted for homicide and human trafficking deported by ICE
ICE announced this week that it had deported multiple illegal immigrants wanted for homicide and human trafficking, as deportations remained low during FY 2022.
10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
El Paso, TX. - The City of El Paso has a population of nearly 700,000 and anchors a metro area of closing in on 1 million people. The El Paso region has a diversified economy that is comprised of international trade, health care, government, military, service sectors, and tourism.
Refinery29
The Mass Deportations of Haitians in the Dominican Republic Is Anti-Black History Repeating Itself
When I first read Edwidge Danticat’s “Create Dangerously,” I was struck by her understanding that the proverbial “immigrant artist at work” is forever charged with bearing witness when our root homelands are plagued by poverty, systemic oppression, and state violence. “Every time there was a political murder, a young aspiring intellectual from the neighborhood would suggest someone put on a play,” she wrote about the legend of resistance in her native Port-au-Prince, Haiti, which shares a border with my parents’ country of origin in the Dominican Republic. As a young writer finding my voice under a violent tradition of forced migration inherited over eons, Danticat gave me license to speak with liberty and justice. However, when Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the enactment of Decree No. 668-22 in November 2022, it didn’t inspire me to write. Instead, it rendered me embarrassed.
AOL Corp
As more migrant boats keep arriving, Keys responders find themselves stretched thin
It was early December, and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay had had it with the federal government’s response to what he considered a “humanitarian crisis” as more and more migrants arrived by boat in the Florida Keys. “The mass migration is depleting critical staff from doing their...
KVIA
Bassett Middle School closes; will remain ready if migrant numbers climb back up
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Almost two weeks after opening to its doors to help house migrants, Bassett Middle School is once against closed due to low occupancy. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser tells ABC-7 the school was closed Tuesday. The shelter was set up to hold 500 migrants, with a capacity to double that number.
Congresswoman Leger Fernandez Delivered Millions from DC Back to New Mexico, where is the pork for Southern New Mexico?
Congresswoman Leger Fernández helped pass the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill to fund the government and brought the DC Bacon home to New Mexico. The bill included $23,552,000 in specific Community Project Funding for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. It also included numerous other provisions she championed, including an additional $1.45 billion for wildfire relief, to uplift New Mexico communities and strengthen our democracy.
AOL Corp
Canada sanctions ex-President Martelly’s brother-in-law and a former Haitian politician
The Canadian government added more names Friday to its sanction list involving Haitian political figures and business people. The sanctions were announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, and target two members of the Haitian elite: businessman Charles Saint-Rémy and former lawmaker Arnel Bélizaire. The two...
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Salvadoran girls found on Rio Grande at U.S.-Mexico border
MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexican immigration agents found three unaccompanied Salvadoran children stranded on an islet on the Rio Grande, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexico's immigration institute said.
Authorities intercept 2 dozen migrants at Virginia Key
MIAMI - As many as 70 Haitian migrants were rescued off the coast of Virginia Key Thursday. The migrants were at sea for five days. Emergency responders told CBS4 they are shaken up. They gave them blankets, food and water."Life is the number one priority right now. Making sure that everyone is okay, accounted for and that they are in good health," said Michael Silva with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They took one man to Jackson Memorial Hospital, doctors treated him for hypothermia. Twenty one adults and four youths are in custody. Good Samaritans helped the migrants until the Coast...
