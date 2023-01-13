ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Grading Steelers RB Jaylen Warren's rookie season

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
A good chunk of the NFL is made up of undrafted free agents. But for most undrafted guys, it’s a long process to make an impact on any roster. But this wasn’t the case for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren.

Warren joined the Steelers after a very successful career at Oklahoma State but it didn’t seem like Warren had much of a chance to even make the roster with Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. already in place.

But Warren proved too good to stay off the field. Warren’s quickness and explosion jumped off the screen in the preseason and even the ever-stubborn Mike Tomlin had to acknowledge this team was better with two running backs in the mix.

For the season, Warren finished with 379 rushing yards on only 77 carries. His 4.9 yards per carry was a full yard better than Harris. Warren also caught 28 passes for 216 receiving yards. We can’t wait to see What Warren does with a full year under his belt. His ceiling is so high he and Harris could form the best rushing combo in the NFL next season.

Cast your vote and let us know what grade you give Warren for his impressive rookie season. For us, this one is easy. Warren gets an A for coming in and helping to evolve the run game. Every time Warren touched the football you held your breath because you knew there was a chance he’d take it the distance.

