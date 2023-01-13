Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans Critical Race Theory and Government Use of Woke Term ‘Latinx’ in Executive Orders

Read full article on original website
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
DC poised to soften penalties for carjacking, other violent crimes, despite mayor's veto
The D.C. Council is set to pass sweeping criminal justice reform legislation that will nearly eliminate all mandatory minimum sentences and soften penalties for many violent crimes.
Biden takes swipe at Second Amendment supporters: 'You need F-15s' to take on the federal government
President Biden said gun-rights advocates wouldn;t stand a chance against the federal government with an assault weapon
