Kansas City, MO

2d ago

I think CBS thinks Kansas City is a product town, a Cowtown as it used to be called. Kansas City has grown up but CBS hasn't

ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers

Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
atozsports.com

One advantage the Jaguars have against the Chiefs in the divisional round

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have somewhat of an advantage going their way when they revisit Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. These two teams, as you may remember, played each other already this season in a game that saw the Chiefs winning 27-17. The score would indicate that the game was close, but I think pretty much everyone knew who would win the game the entire time.
atozsports.com

Latest news makes Steelers look extremely smart

One of the biggest priorities for the Pittsburgh Steelers before this season was to get a long-term extension done for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. In June, Fitzpatrick signed a monster four-year deal worth $73.6 million, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history at the time. With that kind of salary...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Longtime Announcer To Retire

Is it time for one legendary NFL announcer to call it a career? The football world wasn't thrilled with Al Michaels and Tony Dungy's performance during the Chargers at Jaguars game on Saturday evening.  Michaels had a somewhat rough 2022 season. He called games for Amazon Prime, which weren't ...
The Comeback

Star college quarterback announces huge return

This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Great Bend Post

NFL reveals playoff schedule, Chiefs play Saturday

Monday - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, Jan. 22. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2)...
