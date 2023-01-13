The Jacksonville Jaguars will have somewhat of an advantage going their way when they revisit Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. These two teams, as you may remember, played each other already this season in a game that saw the Chiefs winning 27-17. The score would indicate that the game was close, but I think pretty much everyone knew who would win the game the entire time.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO