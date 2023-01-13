ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Sun Devils, Wildcats both favored for road games in Oregon

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats are both favored for their road games against the Oregon schools on Saturday. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Arizona sits at 4.5-point favorites over the Oregon Ducks in Eugene while ASU is 9.5-point favorites over the Oregon State Beavers. The Wildcats (15-2, 4-2)...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns PG Cam Payne’s jersey hoisted in rafters at Murray State

Saturday was Cameron Payne Day at Murray State, as the Phoenix Sun’s alma mater held a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of its game against UIC. Payne was an AP All-American in 2014-15 for the Racers, and his No. 1 uniform was enshrined in the rafters at CFSB Center alongside former Suns guard Isaiah Canaan and Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant.
MURRAY, KY
Arizona Sports

Trading DeAndre Hopkins: Should the Arizona Cardinals make it happen?

Among the many decisions that the Arizona Cardinals have to make this offseason sits No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. While he’s got two seasons left on his current contract, making $19.4 million next year and $14.91 million in 2024, the wideout’s name has been thrown around early on this offseason — and even during the last few weeks of the season — as a potential trade piece to give the Cardinals some cap relief and added assets for a reset.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns C Deandre Ayton available vs. Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton status is available against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, the team confirmed. Phoenix remains hit by injuries, with Devin Booker (groin), Chris Paul (hip), Cam Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (hip) and Cam Johnson (knee) out. The team also remains without Jae Crowder as he awaits the Suns to find a trade partner.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

MLB.com picks D-backs’ Corbin Carroll as heavy favorite for NL Rookie of the Year

The Arizona Diamondbacks have an influx of young talent that fans around the Valley hope can help bring a second World Series trophy back to the desert. With OF Corbin Carroll, OF Jake McCarthy, C Gabriel Moreno, OF Drew Jones, SS Jordan Lawler and OF Alek Thomas either on the major league roster or soon-to-be, there is a lot to optimistic about. Of all the talent, Carroll may be the most highly touted prospect fans have seen since Justin Upton was drafted No. 1 overall in 2005.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

D-backs reach settlements with Zac Gallen, Christian Walker

The Arizona Diamondbacks reached contract settlements and avoided arbitration with pitcher Zac Gallen, first baseman Christian Walker, catcher Carson Kelly, outfielder Kyle Lewis and pitcher Cole Sulser, the team announced Saturday. The Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro reported the amounts as follows: Walker ($6.5 million), Gallen ($5.6 million), Kelly ($4.3 million)...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
