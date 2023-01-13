The Arizona Diamondbacks have an influx of young talent that fans around the Valley hope can help bring a second World Series trophy back to the desert. With OF Corbin Carroll, OF Jake McCarthy, C Gabriel Moreno, OF Drew Jones, SS Jordan Lawler and OF Alek Thomas either on the major league roster or soon-to-be, there is a lot to optimistic about. Of all the talent, Carroll may be the most highly touted prospect fans have seen since Justin Upton was drafted No. 1 overall in 2005.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO