Arizona State overcomes 16-point deficit to complete sweep in Oregon
Arizona State battled back from a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat Oregon State 74-69 on Saturday afternoon to complete the Beaver State sweep. The Sun Devils (15-3) improve to 6-1 in Pac-12 play to set up a matchup with No. 7 UCLA (16-2, 7-0) for first place in the conference standings next week in Tempe.
Arizona falls to No. 11, ASU receives votes in latest AP Top 25 Poll
The Arizona State Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils saw movement in opposite directions in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Wildcats (15-3, 4-3) fell from No. 9 to No. 11 after going 1-1 against the Oregon schools on the road over the weekend. Arizona has now lost...
Lunardi places ASU basketball in ‘Last 4 In’ for March Madness bracket
The Arizona State Sun Devils basketball team is off to one of its best starts in school history, racing out to a 15-3 overall record and 6-1 in the conference. Despite ASU’s best start since the 1980-81 season, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi believes the Sun Devils are still a fringe tournament team as a “Last Four In” participant.
Sun Devils, Wildcats both favored for road games in Oregon
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats are both favored for their road games against the Oregon schools on Saturday. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Arizona sits at 4.5-point favorites over the Oregon Ducks in Eugene while ASU is 9.5-point favorites over the Oregon State Beavers. The Wildcats (15-2, 4-2)...
Arizona State DL Nesta Jade Silvera accepts invitation to 2023 Senior Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera on Saturday accepted his invitation to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl. Silvera becomes the first Sun Devil to be playing in the exhibition game at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 4 in front of NFL scouts. The...
Suns PG Cam Payne’s jersey hoisted in rafters at Murray State
Saturday was Cameron Payne Day at Murray State, as the Phoenix Sun’s alma mater held a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of its game against UIC. Payne was an AP All-American in 2014-15 for the Racers, and his No. 1 uniform was enshrined in the rafters at CFSB Center alongside former Suns guard Isaiah Canaan and Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant.
Trading DeAndre Hopkins: Should the Arizona Cardinals make it happen?
Among the many decisions that the Arizona Cardinals have to make this offseason sits No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. While he’s got two seasons left on his current contract, making $19.4 million next year and $14.91 million in 2024, the wideout’s name has been thrown around early on this offseason — and even during the last few weeks of the season — as a potential trade piece to give the Cardinals some cap relief and added assets for a reset.
Suns-Grizzlies injury report: Ja Morant questionable for Memphis
The shorthanded Phoenix Suns may get a chance to steal a game against the Memphis Grizzlies without their top scorer, Ja Morant. Morant (hip soreness) was listed as questionable on the Grizzlies Sunday night’s injury report. The fourth-year point guard scorched the Suns for 34 points in the previous...
Phoenix Suns’ poor effort out of gate leads to loss vs. Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns didn’t have it in Friday’s 121-116 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and that has more or less been the defining aspect of most games they play in the 2022-23 season. By now, you should know what “it” is. Physicality, intent, decisiveness, assertiveness and so on....
Phoenix Suns C Deandre Ayton available vs. Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton status is available against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, the team confirmed. Phoenix remains hit by injuries, with Devin Booker (groin), Chris Paul (hip), Cam Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (hip) and Cam Johnson (knee) out. The team also remains without Jae Crowder as he awaits the Suns to find a trade partner.
MLB.com picks D-backs’ Corbin Carroll as heavy favorite for NL Rookie of the Year
The Arizona Diamondbacks have an influx of young talent that fans around the Valley hope can help bring a second World Series trophy back to the desert. With OF Corbin Carroll, OF Jake McCarthy, C Gabriel Moreno, OF Drew Jones, SS Jordan Lawler and OF Alek Thomas either on the major league roster or soon-to-be, there is a lot to optimistic about. Of all the talent, Carroll may be the most highly touted prospect fans have seen since Justin Upton was drafted No. 1 overall in 2005.
D-backs reach settlements with Zac Gallen, Christian Walker
The Arizona Diamondbacks reached contract settlements and avoided arbitration with pitcher Zac Gallen, first baseman Christian Walker, catcher Carson Kelly, outfielder Kyle Lewis and pitcher Cole Sulser, the team announced Saturday. The Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro reported the amounts as follows: Walker ($6.5 million), Gallen ($5.6 million), Kelly ($4.3 million)...
The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: Should the D-backs bring back Trevor Bauer?
There is no doubt that Trevor Bauer has been at the center of controversy since he was suspended in April of 2022 for violating MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. He was originally suspended for 324 games but since has had that number reduced down to 194. The...
