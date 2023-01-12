The Nashville based Country Music Hall of Fame will be hosting a yearlong exhibit about Maine country singer and billboard hitmaker Dick Curless. According to the Portland Press Herald, the exhibit, named “Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man from Maine” opens Friday and closes February 7th, 2024. Country Music Hall of Fame member and musician Marty Stuart said: “There are a lot of kids out there who gravitate towards musicians who are authentic, and those are the kids who are going to discover Dick and love what he has to offer. He was from Maine, but his voice could take you out West or down South. He had a bluesy, soulful quality”.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO