The reaction to Wisconsin’s flat tax plan is exactly what you’d expect. Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol are calling the plan a tax cut for millionaires. Madison state Senator Melissa Agard says the plan from Senate Republicans helps people who earn more in the state. Republican lawmakers and conservative groups say giving people their money back will help all taxpayers in the state. Eric Bott with Americans for Prosperity in Wisconsin says lowering taxes will also make Wisconsin a much more attractive place for workers and companies.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO