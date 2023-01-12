On Saturday. January 14, 2023. at 12:56 a.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobile crash just off Hwy SS north of Rice Lake. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with LMC Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire and WI DNR all responded to the scene. Initial investigation shows a snowmobile was travelling on the Tuscobia Trail when the driver went off the trail and struck a tree. Eric Zimmerman, 45 from Eau Claire, was transported to MMC and later to an Eau Claire Hospital in critical condition.

