Chippewa Co. Trails Close
From Chippewa there’s been an update on the trail status. The snowmobile trails closed Sunday 1/15/2023 and will remain that way until further notice.
Eau Claire Man Injured in Snowmobile Crash
On Saturday. January 14, 2023. at 12:56 a.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobile crash just off Hwy SS north of Rice Lake. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with LMC Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire and WI DNR all responded to the scene. Initial investigation shows a snowmobile was travelling on the Tuscobia Trail when the driver went off the trail and struck a tree. Eric Zimmerman, 45 from Eau Claire, was transported to MMC and later to an Eau Claire Hospital in critical condition.
Future Pilots Can Land at Local Event
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 509, located at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, in conjunction with the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, will host Sun Country Airlines for its upcoming Aviation Explorer Post presentation on January 18, 2023. The Aviation Explorer Post is part of the Boy...
Chippewa Looks to Heal After Tragedies
After a string of tragedies in Chippewa Falls during recent years, numerous local organizations say they want to foster a sense of healing and hope among area residents. The result is Chippewa Strong – an effort to build community resiliency by bringing people together to learn, share and practice positive coping strategies.
