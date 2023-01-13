Read full article on original website
Related
This Futuristic Honda Motorcycle Concept Blended Timeless Design And New Technology
As the assembled masses walked by Honda's booth at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, they were treated to a concept motorcycle that would have a direct impact on bikes Honda had yet to make. The Zodia is the natural ancestral parent to both the mythical Valkyrie Rune and the entire series of VTX bikes (via Honda).
Carscoops
Nissan 350Z Gets A New Z Facelift
Say you own a Nissan 350Z but absolutely love the design of the new Z? An obvious option would be to sell the 350Z and order the new car but obviously, doing so is expensive and not possible for everyone. What’s the next best option? Combining them. The 350Z...
Top Speed
2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Review: Proof That Not Everyone Wants The Latest And Greatest SUV
If I may personify the Toyota 4Runner, it still quotes the Austin Powers movies at least a few times a week. It still has an AOL email address. It might even don sweatpants with the word “juicy” in glittery letters across its backside. It continues to rock a Motorola Razr phone because, in its words, it just doesn’t need a phone to do all that “fancy stuff.”
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
msn.com
Bridgestone, the world’s largest tire manufacturer, is planning to make ‘natural’ tires out of desert shrubs
Tire company Bridgestone is investing in research on guayule — a tough, desert-growing shrub that can be used to make natural rubber. The manufacturer has cultivated 281 acres of the new crop so far and has announced plans to completely switch to unlimited resources like plant-based rubber by 2050.
knowtechie.com
Tesla significantly drops prices on EV models in US and Europe
After years of increasing prices regularly, Tesla is reducing its EV prices across the United States and Europe. Several models recently saw a significant price drop (h/t Engadget). Even the most affordable option, the Model 3, saw its price reduced from $46,990 to $43,990 in the US. The Model S...
roofingexteriors.com
5 Accessories to Improve Metal Roofing Performance
From harsh winters to sweltering summers, metal roofs are proven to withstand extreme elements and hold up for a long time. However, even the best metal roofs benefit from accessories and maintenance products that help maintain their durability, safety, and functionality. Across the country, metal roofs are gaining popularity at...
lsxmag.com
Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
Top Speed
The Dodge Charger 392, Mercedes-AMG CLS53, And Kia Stinger GT Race In A Battle Of Sport Sedans
The drag strip is set alight with by powerful sedans capable of executing the school run and switching into a noisy lunatic at any moment in the latest video from Sam CarLegion. The team from the channel line up three of the most affordable but still potent sporty sedans, the Dodge Charger 329, Kia Stinger GT, and Mercedes-AMG CLS53, powered by rowdy V-8, V-6 and inline-six engines and pit them head-to-head in a spicy series of races to reveal who is best. These menacing sedans show their attributes to in a back-and-forth competition and burn lots of rubber in the process as the video aims to find the benchmark for the affordable-but-athletic sedan segment.
Top Speed
Watch How Fast The 1,020 HP Tesla Model X Plaid Can Go On The Autobahn
The Tesla Model X's impact on the market led nearly all automakers to release at least one electric SUV. While a lot of them are brimming with technology, we certainly don’t have any SUV that could be as quick as the Model X Plaid. Since it arrived in 2021, the Tesla Model X Plaid has dominated the electric SUV world with its staggering performance. A mass-produced SUV with power figures north of 1,000 horsepower, such as the Model X Plaid, is undeniably brilliant if you want both a practical and compelling vehicle for your family. However, if you're going to test how fast the Model X Plaid is, you must do it on U.S. Route 50 in Nevada, which wouldn’t be a practical choice. To give you a perspective of how fast Tesla’s most powerful SUV is, AutoTopNL brings a high-speed Autobahn drive video, where it can go flat out and achieve its 163 mph top speed.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Polaris Slingshot Is Better Than A Traditional Motorcycle
When the Polaris Slingshot first hit the market, people were not quite sure what to make of it. First, the purists claimed that it would never be a motorcycle because it had three wheels. Then others said it wasn’t a trike because the two wheels were in front and not in the back. Even the local governments couldn’t agree on whether it was a car or a motorcycle. Thankfully, the Slingshot has settled in and found its place on the road. Those who buy one end up loving it and the lifestyle they bring. These 10 reasons to give the Polaris Slingshot a chance will have you booking a test drive.
electrek.co
Juiced Bikes launches special edition 35 MPH HyperScrambler 2 e-bike
Juiced Bikes is back with a new edition of its highest performance electric bike yet, the HyperScrambler 2. This time the company’s founder Tora Harris has reworked the aesthetics of the bike in a limited edition run to create the the Founder’s Edition HyperScrambler 2. Only 150 of...
torquenews.com
The Astonishing Economics of the Tesla Megapack
Tesla's Megapack is getting more attention. This is because it is being built at a massive scale in Lathrop, California and is using LFP batteries. And, there is much more. There are some astonishing economics of the Tesla Megapack that you may be missing. Tesla Energy has not made much of a profit and the numbers being touted seem too good to be true. Let's take a deep dive.
The Standard 2023 Toyota Sequoia Model Is Absolutely Loaded
The standard 2023 Toyota Sequoia model is loaded. See what comes with the 2023 Sequoia and why the entry-level model is worth it. The post The Standard 2023 Toyota Sequoia Model Is Absolutely Loaded appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 made cheaper than ever before due to inflation
The Tesla Model 3 has become cheaper to buy than ever before, thanks to a recent price cut and inflation over the past four years. When the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrived (and quickly departed) in 2019, it was heralded as the electric vehicle for the everyman, a Volkswagen Bug for the modern era. But now, thanks to a recent Tesla price cut and elevated inflation in the United States over the past four years, the Tesla Model 3 is cheaper to buy than ever.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R vs. 2022 Ram 1500 TRX: The 700-HP Brawl!
No matter which side you're rooting for in the great 700-hp pickup-truck throwdown of 2023, you have to hand it to the other team. If Ford and Ram hadn't goaded each other into building increasingly ludicrous trucks, there wouldn't be any 700-hp, dune-jumping pickups at all. The way we see it, without the original 2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor there is no Ram 1500 TRX, and without the TRX there is no Ford F-150 Raptor R.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Unveils New Partnership, SHIB Trade Volume Spikes
For a while now, Shiba Inu has been revealing some interesting partnerships. A couple of days ago, the official Twitter page of the meme coin teased a new partnership with luxury car manufacturer Bugatti when it tagged it in a post. However, it is no longer just speculation as Shiba Inu has confirmed the partnership.
torquenews.com
Lucid Air Gets Glowing Review From Consumer Reports
CR's experts praised nearly every aspect of the Lucid Air Grand Touring in a recent podcast declaring it worthy of its $140,000 sticker price. Consumer Reports really likes the Lucid Air according to a recent edition of the "Talking Cars with Consumer Reports" video podcast. The team gives their first-drive impressions of the $140,000 Lucid Air Grand Touring and the consensus is resoundingly positive.
Some Powerful Streamlight Flashlights Are a Nice Deal on Amazon Right Now
StreamlightStreamlight makes a wide selection of flashlights, from lanterns and tactical spotlights to EDC options and even high-end keychain lights. They're not cheap, but they do look sweet.
Cult of Mac
These 800-lumen mini utility flashlights hide several tricks up their sleeves
Whether you dropped your keys outside or just want to see clearly during your dog’s late-night walk, a flashlight is a great thing to have around. Instead of lugging one of those big, beefy lights with you everywhere, keep things light with an Eight-in-One MaxLight Mini. This compact utility...
Comments / 0