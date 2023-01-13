The Tesla Model X's impact on the market led nearly all automakers to release at least one electric SUV. While a lot of them are brimming with technology, we certainly don’t have any SUV that could be as quick as the Model X Plaid. Since it arrived in 2021, the Tesla Model X Plaid has dominated the electric SUV world with its staggering performance. A mass-produced SUV with power figures north of 1,000 horsepower, such as the Model X Plaid, is undeniably brilliant if you want both a practical and compelling vehicle for your family. However, if you're going to test how fast the Model X Plaid is, you must do it on U.S. Route 50 in Nevada, which wouldn’t be a practical choice. To give you a perspective of how fast Tesla’s most powerful SUV is, AutoTopNL brings a high-speed Autobahn drive video, where it can go flat out and achieve its 163 mph top speed.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO