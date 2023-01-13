UPDATE 1/14 3:39 p.m. — Tori Spelling has shared a health update about Stella’s condition, noting her eldest daughter is on the mend. “She is home and feeling much better. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine,” Spelling wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 13, sharing a pic of Stella cuddling a family dog in her bed. “It’s a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness and numbness on one half of the body.”

