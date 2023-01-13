ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Breaks Silence on 'Big Sister's Death

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day after the “Dirty Laundry” singer’s death.
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
msn.com

Tori Spelling’s Daughter Diagnosed With Hemiplegic Migraine Amid ER Visit

UPDATE 1/14 3:39 p.m. — Tori Spelling has shared a health update about Stella’s condition, noting her eldest daughter is on the mend. “She is home and feeling much better. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine,” Spelling wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 13, sharing a pic of Stella cuddling a family dog in her bed. “It’s a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness and numbness on one half of the body.”
msn.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Welcomed Third Child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a new baby to the family, their third child together after their 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles. On Friday night, Legend confirmed the news himself during a private concert, saying the new addition was born that very day. “What a blessed...

