Quincy, IL

muddyriversports.com

Hawks’ six-game win streak ends at hands of Bearcats as Nelson plays role of 3-point sniper

QUINCY — Having only one day to prepare for Southwest Baptist University wasn’t enough. Playing less than 48 hours after pulling away late for a hard-fought victory over Rockhurst, the Quincy University men’s basketball team was unable to effectively defend SBU’s motion offense and was repeatedly burned by reigning Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year Quinn Nelson.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

‘These are the games we need’: Brown’s three-point play highlights late comeback by Blue Devils

QUINCY — Playing the Lincoln Railsplitters is about as entertaining for the Quincy High School boys basketball team as shaving your head with a cheese grater. “I think anybody will say that Lincoln is like the least fun team to play all year long,” junior guard Ralph Wires said. “We want to run, but they like to sit and hold it, just sit in a zone with no pressure. It’s boring.”
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: Lincoln vs. Quincy boys basketball

QUINCY — The Quincy High School boys basketball team scored eight of the game’s final nine points to defeat Lincoln 43-40 on Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym. MRN Editor David Adam captured some of the action below:
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: Championship matches of Quincy wrestling invitational

QUINCY — Area wrestlers staked their claim to the individual titles during Saturday’s Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym. Eight grapplers — four from Quincy High School and one each from Camp Point Central, Macomb, Palmyra and Quincy Notre Dame — won crowns, while the Blue Devils won the team championship.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Arch puts dominance on display, earns most outstanding wrestler at Quincy Invitational

QUINCY — It’s rare to find a wrestling bracket with Collin Arch in the field and not see the Palmyra senior’s name on the top line. Yet, Saturday during the Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym, the three-time defending state champion and arguably the most accomplished high school wrestler this area has ever produced had his name on the bottom line of the 152-pound bracket.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 2-6, 2023

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Bernice Joan Post and Melvin D. Post Trust of Golden...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Knapheide Manufacturing Company celebrating 175th anniversary this year

QUINCY — The Knapheide Manufacturing Company is celebrate its 175th anniversary this year, marking nearly two centuries as a family-owned and operated business in Quincy. Herman Heinrich Knapheide, a German immigrant, moved to Quincy in 1848 and opened a wagon-making shop, the Knapheide Wagon Company. The business was incorporated...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 13, 2023

Ronnie McKenzie, of Quincy for FTA pay fines. Haley Gawin, 30, of Quincy for Malicious Mischief. NTA 120. Pamela G O’Neal (56) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Expired Registration and Expired Driver’s License at 4th and Broadway. Lodged 130. Rondell L Lewis (38) of Quincy, citation for Driving...
QUINCY, IL

