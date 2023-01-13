ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Lawsuits accuse ob-gyn of examining patients while drunk

Several women are suing an obstetrician-gynecologist and the health care system he worked for accusing him of having an inappropriate relationship with a patient and treating several others while intoxicated, CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar reports. Dr. Vernon Cannon was an obstetrician-gynecologist at the DuPage Medical Group, now known as...
RadarOnline

'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre

Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned...
MOSCOW, ID
ems1.com

EMS industry reacts after EMTs charged with first degree murder

"... As frustrated as I've ever been on a call, I can't fathom doing any of these things to a patient," one commenter wrote. Two EMTs were charged with first degree murder after a patient died in their care. This is not the first high-profile case of charges filed against...
KANSAS STATE
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
legalexaminer.com

How Patients Can Avoid Being a Victim of Medical Malpractice

People are vulnerable when they are sick and in need of medical care. At the same time, while they feel weak and perhaps out of sorts, they are forced to rely on others for support and treatment. Unfortunately, it can also be a time when medical mistakes can be made.
findingfarina.com

Why a Personal Injury Lawyer is so Valuable

When people think of a personal injury lawyer, they immediately picture someone that will help them recover from a car accident, slip and fall accident, or any other form of accident. There are many things to consider when choosing a personal injury lawyer, but first, you need to find one that will work with you and understand your situation to gain the real benefits of hiring a personal injury attorney. The personal injury lawyer in your city can help you with your questions and ensure you get the compensation you deserve.
infomeddnews.com

How To Maximize Your Dental Negligence Claim

Dental negligence is a form of medical negligence, and it is more common than you imagine, even as dental processes are less complicated than surgical procedures. You can claim compensation for your suffering. When you sustain avoidable injury or damage due to your dentist failing to practice reasonable care during treatment. However, things are trickier than they sound because a typical claim process involves several legal steps. You must have sufficient evidence to support your case and calculate its value accurately to get the amount you deserve. Here are a few actionable steps to maximize your claim value in a dental negligence case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy