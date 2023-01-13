Read full article on original website
Related
Arrested over $40, dead of pneumonia in an Alabama jail. Family claims woman denied basic care.
The father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will get his day in court next year on allegations jail nurses never treated the ailing inmate, even as she became so weak she couldn’t stand or walk. Autumn Harris was 34 when she died in the...
“The autopsy was brutal”: Lawsuit claims woman died after jail nurses refused to provide antibiotics
A lawsuit brought by the father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will finally get its day in court, alleging jail nurses never treated his daughter, even as her condition worsened, AL.com reports. Autumn Harris, 34, died in the Walker County Jail on Dec. 5, 2018...
Lawsuits accuse ob-gyn of examining patients while drunk
Several women are suing an obstetrician-gynecologist and the health care system he worked for accusing him of having an inappropriate relationship with a patient and treating several others while intoxicated, CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar reports. Dr. Vernon Cannon was an obstetrician-gynecologist at the DuPage Medical Group, now known as...
'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre
Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned...
ems1.com
EMS industry reacts after EMTs charged with first degree murder
"... As frustrated as I've ever been on a call, I can't fathom doing any of these things to a patient," one commenter wrote. Two EMTs were charged with first degree murder after a patient died in their care. This is not the first high-profile case of charges filed against...
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
legalexaminer.com
How Patients Can Avoid Being a Victim of Medical Malpractice
People are vulnerable when they are sick and in need of medical care. At the same time, while they feel weak and perhaps out of sorts, they are forced to rely on others for support and treatment. Unfortunately, it can also be a time when medical mistakes can be made.
findingfarina.com
Why a Personal Injury Lawyer is so Valuable
When people think of a personal injury lawyer, they immediately picture someone that will help them recover from a car accident, slip and fall accident, or any other form of accident. There are many things to consider when choosing a personal injury lawyer, but first, you need to find one that will work with you and understand your situation to gain the real benefits of hiring a personal injury attorney. The personal injury lawyer in your city can help you with your questions and ensure you get the compensation you deserve.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Georgia ophthalmologist antes up $1.8 million to settle unnecessary billing allegation
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Aarti D. Pandya, MD, settled allegations that she performed and billed for medically unnecessary cataract surgeries and diagnostic tests. According to a news release this week from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the settlement resolves allegations in a...
infomeddnews.com
How To Maximize Your Dental Negligence Claim
Dental negligence is a form of medical negligence, and it is more common than you imagine, even as dental processes are less complicated than surgical procedures. You can claim compensation for your suffering. When you sustain avoidable injury or damage due to your dentist failing to practice reasonable care during treatment. However, things are trickier than they sound because a typical claim process involves several legal steps. You must have sufficient evidence to support your case and calculate its value accurately to get the amount you deserve. Here are a few actionable steps to maximize your claim value in a dental negligence case.
Comments / 0