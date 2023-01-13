Read full article on original website
Man waits eight years for mental health therapy as services hit by demand
A man waiting for eight years to get adequate mental health care, as waiting lists for therapy grow.Myles Cook, 47, from Essex, lives with severe depression and has been fighting to get one-to-one counselling for eight years but he has been told there are not enough therapists locally to respond to the demand.Instead, he has been referred to group sessions, which he said were “detrimental” to his condition and manages his condition with medication but said he did not find that helpful either. He said: “If you’re not getting help, and all you keep getting are pills and pills that...
Cumbria farmers 'need innovative help with mental health'
Farmers who are reluctant to ask for help need "innovative" mental health services, those in the industry say. Amie Winder, who keeps sheep in Cumbria, said farmers "will not tell you that they are struggling". For her getting help involves going 45 miles to Carlisle and long waits for an...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
A few hours as a patient in A&E confirmed it to me – the Tories are bleeding out the NHS | George Monbiot
During my time at a local hospital, I witnessed the devastation of 13 years of government underfunding of emergency care, says Guardian columnist George Monbiot
NHS crisis: The medics trying to fix the health service
The health service is in urgent need of help with doctors warning that unprecedented pressures could cost lives. Ambulances are queuing outside hospitals, emergency departments are packed and exhausted healthcare staff have more strikes planned. So do we need to do things differently to fix the NHS?. The government says...
Dementia patient’s ‘barbaric’ five-hour ambulance wait and three days on A&E trolley
A dementia patient waited five hours for an ambulance before spending three days being treated in an A&E corridor.Susan Roberts, 72, had a fall at her home in Liverpool on 9 December and waited for hours on the floor after calling an ambulance. Once paramedics arrived at the house, she was so scared of going to the hospital she refused to go, but a day later she found it painful to move so another ambulance was called. This time Ms Roberts waited for two hours. Her daughter, Adele Browne, described “horrific” scenes when she...
Wes Streeting’s plan to turn GPs into salaried NHS staff is misguided
As a salaried GP and Labour voter, I was alarmed to read Wes Streeting’s comments that he would “tear up the contract” to make all GPs salaried employees (Report, 7 January). Some of his proposals are sensible – increasing the number of medical school places, reforming pension rules, and having more nurses and physiotherapists in surgeries. However, at a time when record numbers of GPs are leaving the profession, and a third of current GPs are considering doing so, it seems bizarre to set up this confrontation.
Lichfield mother to cycle length of UK in son's memory
A mother whose son died from a brain tumour when he was six is aiming to raise £22,000 by cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats with her sister. Dawn Stakounis, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, plans to start the challenge for Children with Cancer UK on 12 May. The 63-year-old's...
Two in three Britons say NHS services are ‘bad’
Two in three voters have described NHS services as “bad”, according to a new poll revealing that Britons appear to be losing faith in the health service.Some 67 per cent of people say NHS services were bad and only 22 per cent say they are good, according to the YouGov survey – which also found 78 per cent think the health service if currently operating “badly”.Amid record waiting lists for care and delays to ambulance services, the poll for The Times also found that 85 per cent of voters believe Rishi Sunak’s government was handling the NHS “badly”.The wave...
Charity appeal for donations to replace therapy horse
A charity that helps children with disabilities is appealing for donations to buy a new horse, following the death of one of its therapy animals. The Welsh Cob named Sam died after developing colic in October. Parklands Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) said he had an "enormous impact" on...
Family of student who died after remote GP meetings hopes for answers at inquest
The parents of a law student who died after a series of remote consultations with doctors and nurses say they hope an inquest will raise awareness of the need for GP practices to see patients face to face.Musician David Nash, 26, had four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period, but none of the clinicians spotted that he had developed mastoiditis in his ear, which caused a brain abscess, sparking meningitis, his family have said.Mr Nash’s parents, Andrew and Anne Nash, from Nantwich, Cheshire, have campaigned to find out whether the mastoiditis would have been identified...
Voices: Nobody seeking medical advice deserves to be treated the way I was
I was on a set of scales in a nurse’s office, which is a fairly humiliating place to be at the best of times. However, if you have type 1 autoimmune diabetes, as I have had since the age of two, weight monitoring is necessary. What happened next was not necessary. The nurse started aggressively jabbing their finger at the number: “See? Can you see that? It is X. Can you see that? Look at it. Look. It is X.”Of course l could see it. I may have disabilities, but I don’t suffer from a visual impairment of any...
HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
Money from selling criminals' items to fund community groups
Community groups can receive grants paid from the sale of criminals' items. Thames Valley Police said money made from selling items seized from criminals which cannot be returned would fund "worthy projects". Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said the scheme was "a great opportunity to support community and...
Hampshire's council plans 10 new schools in £221m scheme
Ten new schools could be built in Hampshire under plans outlined by the county council. A £221m investment programme aims to create 4,393 school places by 2026 as well as upgrade existing facilities. It said £9m was earmarked for creating spaces for children with special educational needs and disabilities...
Home Office signs lease for base in Stoke-on-Trent
The Home Office has signed a lease for a base, after committing to creating about 500 new jobs in Stoke-on-Trent. It has agreed a deal for office space - totalling more than 38,000 sq ft (3,530 sq m) - at city council building Two Smithfield in Hanley. The first 100...
Coercive control: Report says few teens know about form of abuse
Fewer than one in six 16-year-olds have heard of coercive control and know what it means, a new study suggests. The research from Ulster University (UU), Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and the Northern Health Trust has just been published. Coercive control is a form of domestic abuse involving a pattern...
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
Disparities in Epilepsy Medication Prescriptions
Compared with white people, Latino, Black, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander people with epilepsy are less likely to be prescribed newer drugs, according to a new study. Published in Neurology Clinical Practice, the study also found that those who saw a neurologist were more than three times more likely...
