BBC

Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'

Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
Upworthy

Professor spends 2 years secretly improving his health to donate kidney to elderly colleague

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ron Ehrenberg, a professor at Cornell University, had been waiting 5 years for a kidney transplant, and his chances of getting one were starting to get slimmer by the day until a colleague stepped in. Ehrenberg had been living with end-stage renal disease had sought out all his friends and family in the hope of finding a match that could transform his life. Without finding a match, he had decided to start dialysis to spend more time with his family, according to Cornell. Dialysis can be quite taxing, and he was spending a lot of time at the hospital. He was also told to not travel for a 5-year period because the availability of a kidney would mean him having to travel to the hospital immediately. It was starting to take a toll on him. “I was so fatigued and had so little energy,” said Ehrenberg. “We were so worried," reported Good Morning America.
BBC

Dad donates kidney to stranger after daughter's transplant

A father has donated a kidney to a stranger after his own daughter received her own life-changing kidney from a donor. Arfon Jones, from Cardiff, joined a living donor scheme although he found he was not a match for daughter Seren, 19, who became seriously unwell and ended up having both kidneys removed.
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache

A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
The Independent

Diabetic nurse sacked for taking medication from GP surgery wins £40,000 payout

A diabetic nurse who took medication from the GP surgery where she worked to avoid a hypoglycemic attack was awarded £40,000 after they sacked her.Clair McCluskey was fired from her job as a practice nurse at the Armadale Group Practice in Bathgate, West Lothian, where she was also a patient.She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 17 and the surgery was aware of her condition and that it had led to her being admitted to A&E in December 2020.The surgery did not have a policy regarding staff use of medicinal supplies such as plasters, bandages, and paracetamol...
TMZ.com

GoFundMe Removing Fake Damar Hamlin Fundraisers Created After Cardiac Arrest

People are looking to profit off Damar Hamlin's tragic injury by creating fraudulent GoFundMe campaigns, advertised as helping the athlete who's currently fighting for his life ... but we're told the online company's already cracking down on anyone pretending to help the Bills player. A spokesperson for GoFundMe tells TMZ...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Vice

Head Transplant Surgeon Claims Human Brain Transplants Are 'Technically Feasible'

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The human brain is an amazing piece of biological machinery responsible for everything from dreaming up Shakespeare’s sonnets to the muscle coordination of scoring a World Cup-winning goal. Yet, even if our brains remain spry into our old age, our bodies often don’t. What if we replaced them?

