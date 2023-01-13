Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
Upworthy
Professor spends 2 years secretly improving his health to donate kidney to elderly colleague
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ron Ehrenberg, a professor at Cornell University, had been waiting 5 years for a kidney transplant, and his chances of getting one were starting to get slimmer by the day until a colleague stepped in. Ehrenberg had been living with end-stage renal disease had sought out all his friends and family in the hope of finding a match that could transform his life. Without finding a match, he had decided to start dialysis to spend more time with his family, according to Cornell. Dialysis can be quite taxing, and he was spending a lot of time at the hospital. He was also told to not travel for a 5-year period because the availability of a kidney would mean him having to travel to the hospital immediately. It was starting to take a toll on him. “I was so fatigued and had so little energy,” said Ehrenberg. “We were so worried," reported Good Morning America.
BBC
Dad donates kidney to stranger after daughter's transplant
A father has donated a kidney to a stranger after his own daughter received her own life-changing kidney from a donor. Arfon Jones, from Cardiff, joined a living donor scheme although he found he was not a match for daughter Seren, 19, who became seriously unwell and ended up having both kidneys removed.
Student was rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner was told her organs were failing
Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight before collapsing after two bites of Christmas dinner.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
A male doctor thought I was exaggerating how heavy my periods were. One period lasted 83 days and I ended up needing a blood transfusion.
The author shares how a male ER doctor dismissed her symptoms and she had to fight to stay in the hospital. Her period lasted 83 days.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache
A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
Diabetic nurse sacked for taking medication from GP surgery wins £40,000 payout
A diabetic nurse who took medication from the GP surgery where she worked to avoid a hypoglycemic attack was awarded £40,000 after they sacked her.Clair McCluskey was fired from her job as a practice nurse at the Armadale Group Practice in Bathgate, West Lothian, where she was also a patient.She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 17 and the surgery was aware of her condition and that it had led to her being admitted to A&E in December 2020.The surgery did not have a policy regarding staff use of medicinal supplies such as plasters, bandages, and paracetamol...
TMZ.com
GoFundMe Removing Fake Damar Hamlin Fundraisers Created After Cardiac Arrest
People are looking to profit off Damar Hamlin's tragic injury by creating fraudulent GoFundMe campaigns, advertised as helping the athlete who's currently fighting for his life ... but we're told the online company's already cracking down on anyone pretending to help the Bills player. A spokesperson for GoFundMe tells TMZ...
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
The parents of a severely disabled 11-year-old boy, who requires constant 24-hour medical attention at home, have been told that the NHS cannot guarantee overnight nursing support for him because they can not properly heat their house. Leah and Troy Van Keogh were told by their local health board that...
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Doctor performs needless eye surgery that blinds patient, feds say. She will pay $1.8M
Before one surgery, the Georgia patient didn’t believe she had vision problems, court documents state.
Parents hope to give 'Baby Billie' a voice after child born with rare syndrome
Eliza and Ben Mortimer's now six-month-old daughter Billie is their pride and joy. When Billie was born, the Mortimer's say, they noticed something was wrong right away.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Grandmother, 73, reveals how she 'begged' for an ambulance as her husband suffered a heart attack
Rob Weekley had been suffering indigestion-like symptoms in the days leading up to January 4, before he had a heart attack that morning at his home in Barry, south Wales.
Head Transplant Surgeon Claims Human Brain Transplants Are 'Technically Feasible'
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The human brain is an amazing piece of biological machinery responsible for everything from dreaming up Shakespeare’s sonnets to the muscle coordination of scoring a World Cup-winning goal. Yet, even if our brains remain spry into our old age, our bodies often don’t. What if we replaced them?
Comments / 0